TEXT-Fitch: emerging markets outlook conferences Oct. 16, Oct 18
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: emerging markets outlook conferences Oct. 16, Oct 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings will host its 5th annual series of emerging markets
outlook conferences - 'In the Context of Developed Market Uncertainty' - in New
York on Oct. 16th and in Sao Paulo on Oct. 18th.

Senior analysts from Fitch Ratings' Global Sovereign, Banks and Corporate teams
will discuss prospects for emerging markets, and assess the challenges they face
from internal dynamics and external stresses.

Agenda highlights:

--Emerging Asia Sovereigns: Positive Rating Momentum Stalls
Andrew Colquhoun - Head of Asia Sovereigns, Hong Kong
--Latin America Sovereigns: Risks and Buffers, Brazil and Mexico
Shelly Shetty - Head of Latin America Sovereigns, New York
--Emerging Market Banks: Spanish Banks in LATAM, Brazil's Low Interest Rates,
Colombia Expansion
Franklin Santarelli - Managing Director, Latin America, New York
--Chinese Banks: Still a Pillar of Stability?
Charlene Chu - Senior Director, Financial Institutions, Beijing
--Emerging Market Corporates Investor Panel - New York
Dan Kastholm - Managing Director, Fitch Latin America Corporates
Jamie Nicholson - Managing Director, Credit Suisse Emerging Markets Corporate
Research
David C. Hinman - Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, S&W Asset
Management
Jack Deino - Senior Portfolio Manager, Invesco
Karina Bubeck - CFA, Director, Asset Management, Emerging Markets Research,
TIAA-CREF

Key topics for discussion will include:
--Buffers to shocks from the developed world;
--Chinese growth outlook in the near and longer term;
--Banking sector challenges;
--Banking system credit growth and the impact of new regulations;
--Challenges for corporates, including commodity prices, slower growth, currency
fluctuations, and competitive challenges.

Following are location/time details for the conferences taking place in New York
and Sao Paulo.

New York - Oct. 16, 2012
Harvard Club
35 West 44th Street, New York, NY
8:30am - 12:30pm
Register:Sao Paulo - Oct. 18, 2012
Tivoli Sao Paulo - Mofarrej
Alameda Santos, 1437, Sao Paulo CEP - 01419-001
8:30am - 11:50am
Register:You may also contact Katie Donnelly at +1-212-908-0828 or
kathleen.donnelly@fitchratings.com to register for these events.

The 2012 Emerging Markets Conferences are also taking place at the following
locations:

Frankfurt - October 9, 2012
London - October 10, 2012
Paris - October 11, 2012


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
