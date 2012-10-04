TEXT-Fitch: emerging markets outlook conferences Oct. 16, Oct 18

Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings will host its 5th annual series of emerging markets outlook conferences - 'In the Context of Developed Market Uncertainty' - in New York on Oct. 16th and in Sao Paulo on Oct. 18th. Senior analysts from Fitch Ratings' Global Sovereign, Banks and Corporate teams will discuss prospects for emerging markets, and assess the challenges they face from internal dynamics and external stresses. Agenda highlights: --Emerging Asia Sovereigns: Positive Rating Momentum Stalls Andrew Colquhoun - Head of Asia Sovereigns, Hong Kong --Latin America Sovereigns: Risks and Buffers, Brazil and Mexico Shelly Shetty - Head of Latin America Sovereigns, New York --Emerging Market Banks: Spanish Banks in LATAM, Brazil's Low Interest Rates, Colombia Expansion Franklin Santarelli - Managing Director, Latin America, New York --Chinese Banks: Still a Pillar of Stability? Charlene Chu - Senior Director, Financial Institutions, Beijing --Emerging Market Corporates Investor Panel - New York Dan Kastholm - Managing Director, Fitch Latin America Corporates Jamie Nicholson - Managing Director, Credit Suisse Emerging Markets Corporate Research David C. Hinman - Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, S&W Asset Management Jack Deino - Senior Portfolio Manager, Invesco Karina Bubeck - CFA, Director, Asset Management, Emerging Markets Research, TIAA-CREF Key topics for discussion will include: --Buffers to shocks from the developed world; --Chinese growth outlook in the near and longer term; --Banking sector challenges; --Banking system credit growth and the impact of new regulations; --Challenges for corporates, including commodity prices, slower growth, currency fluctuations, and competitive challenges. Following are location/time details for the conferences taking place in New York and Sao Paulo. New York - Oct. 16, 2012 Harvard Club 35 West 44th Street, New York, NY 8:30am - 12:30pm Register:Sao Paulo - Oct. 18, 2012 Tivoli Sao Paulo - Mofarrej Alameda Santos, 1437, Sao Paulo CEP - 01419-001 8:30am - 11:50am Register:You may also contact Katie Donnelly at +1-212-908-0828 or kathleen.donnelly@fitchratings.com to register for these events. The 2012 Emerging Markets Conferences are also taking place at the following locations: Frankfurt - October 9, 2012 London - October 10, 2012 Paris - October 11, 2012 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.