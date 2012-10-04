FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates LCM XII notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO 
securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated 
senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to class X and class A through E notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress 
scenarios, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's $465.25 million 
floating-rate notes (see list).

The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization 
of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 
loans.

The ratings reflect our assessment of:
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies 
RATINGS ASSIGNED

LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC
Class                       Rating        Amount (mil. $)
X                           AAA (sf)                 4.00
A                           AAA (sf)               321.25
B                           AA (sf)                 62.50
C (deferrable)              A (sf)                  35.75
D (deferrable)              BBB (sf)                23.75
E (deferrable)              BB (sf)                 18.00
L.P. certificates/equity    NR                      53.00

L.P.--Limited partnership. NR--Not rated.

