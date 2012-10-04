FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on rating effects if a country exits a monetary union
October 4, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on rating effects if a country exits a monetary union

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 4 - The eurozone's recent economic struggles have given rise to
questions about how a country's decision to leave a monetary union would affect
the sovereign and non-sovereign ratings in that country. According to a Credit
FAQ titled "What Are The Potential Rating Effects If A Country Exits A Monetary
Union?" just published on RatingsDirect, a country's exit from any monetary
union, if done in an orderly manner, may not necessarily result in a default or
loss of economic value under our criteria.
     
Lapo Guadagnuolo, Chief Credit Officer, EMEA, said, "The circumstances behind 
such an exit will likely influence both the willingness and capacity of the 
exiting sovereign and local obligors to meet current and future financial 
obligations." 

Laura Feinland Katz, Criteria Officer, said, "In case of direct sovereign 
intervention, such as redenomination of financial contracts into a new 
currency, we would assess whether  the actions of the exiting state would 
directly result in a loss of economic value to debt holders." 
Of the various scenarios involving an exit from a monetary union, two are 
viewed as being the most likely. The first would involve an orderly exit that 
a stronger member might pursue or, alternatively, a planned break-up of a 
monetary union, which might not result in a significant increase in default 
risk for issuers or obligations. The second would involve a "disorderly" or 
event-driven exit, for example by one (or more) of the weaker members. 
Laura Feinland Katz said, "In a disorderly exit, we would expect the departing 
member to introduce a new currency that would likely depreciate in value." The 
risks facing non-sovereigns in the departing country might rise sharply for a 
number of reasons, including a likely economic crisis and the increased 
likelihood of direct sovereign intervention on local non-sovereign obligors. 
Such a scenario could include, for instance, a sharp currency depreciation, 
hikes in real interest and inflation rates, severe limitations on access to 
credit, a significant incremental drop in GDP, and a related increase in 
unemployment. 
"Although events resulting from a disorderly exit might not by themselves 
immediately cause payment defaults," said Laura Feinland Katz, "the downgrades 
of sovereign and non-sovereign ratings would be likely, and we would expect an 
eventual increase in the number of payment defaults by obligors."
The Credit FAQ also discusses our view of how, following an exit, direct 
sovereign intervention into the exiting country's financial system--through 
currency redenomination of financial obligations, freezes on non-sovereign 
bank accounts, or transfer and convertibility restrictions--could lead us to 
lower ratings on affected non-sovereigns and their issues to 'D'.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

