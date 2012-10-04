FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 () - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by
2 basis points (bps) to 191 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread remained flat at 617 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads tightened
by 3 bps each to 128 bps and 163 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread
tightened by 2 bps to 232 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 424 bps, the 'B'
spread tightened by 1 bp to 642 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 2 bps to
1,005 bps.

By industry, financial institutions contracted by 3 bps to 270 bps, and banks 
contracted by 4 bps to 264 bps. Industrials, utilities and telecommunications 
contracted by 2 bps each to 274 bps, 201 bps, and 297 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower 
than both its one-year moving average of 211 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both 
its one-year moving average of 674 bps and its five-year moving average of 752 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

0 : 0
