TEXT-S&P comments on Cincinnati Bell ratings

May 9 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Cincinnati-based diversified telecommunications operator Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBI, B/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the company’s announcement that it intends to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of CyrusOne, its data center operations. CBI expects the IPO to occur no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2012; it plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the IPO and a debt offering to pay down debt at CBI. Over time, as CBI reduces its ownership in CyrusOne through the IPO and potential subsequent share sales, it expects to ultimately reduce leverage at CBI to 2-3x debt to EBITDA. This compares with about 5x on a reported basis as of year-end 2011, and 5.4x including our adjustments for operating leases and postretirement liabilities. We believe the execution of the IPO and the amount of debt reduction are uncertain; we therefore will assess the ratings implications for both CBI and CyrusOne as details on the transaction and the pro forma capital structure become available and the likelihood of a successful IPO becomes more apparent. As stated in our bulletin of Feb. 9, 2012, the data center business has the highest growth prospects for the company.

We assume the remaining wireline business will continue facing secular pressures leading to access-line declines of about 8% per year, and that the wireless business will be under considerable competitive threats from larger national carriers. Accordingly, we would likely view the business risk profile of Cincinnati Bell excluding the data center operations as marginally weaker, which could result in tighter financial risk parameters to maintain the current ‘B’ rating. We expect leverage to remain above 5x for the ‘B’ rating.