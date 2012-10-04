FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-10
October 4, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the
class IB and IC notes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-10 To 'D (sf)'
from 'CCC- (sf)' (see list).
    
The lowered ratings follow recent credit events that affected the 
transaction's underlying reference entities, which caused the notes to incur 
partial principal losses.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
RATINGS LOWERED

Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2006-10
                 Rating  
Class           To   From
IB              D    CCC- (sf)
IC              D    CCC- (sf)

