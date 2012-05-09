FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Postmedia outlook to negative
May 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Postmedia outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
	
Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. to 	
negative from stable based on the company's weaker-than-expected operating 	
performance in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012. 	
     -- We are affirming all our ratings on the company, including our 'B' 	
long-term corporate credit rating. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of the ongoing 	
challenges Postmedia faces with revenue and profitability declines given 	
difficult industry fundamentals.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. to negative from stable. At the same 	
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'B' 	
long-term corporate credit rating on Postmedia. 	
	
The outlook revision reflects Postmedia's poor operating performance for the 	
second quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012, which was far weaker than we expected. 	
While revenue declined 7.6% during the quarter, compared with the same period 	
in 2011, reported operating income (before depreciation and amortization [D&A] 	
and restructuring costs) dropped a material 36.6% in the quarter. Given the 	
slow economic recovery and declining industry advertising sales, we expect the 	
company's performance to remain stressed for the rest of the year with revenue 	
declines in the high single digits, as well as continued margin pressure.  	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Postmedia reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's 	
"vulnerable" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile (as 	
our criteria defines the terms). Our business risk assessment is based on the 	
company's weak operating performance, lower profitability, and participation 	
in the challenging newspaper publishing industry, which is characterized by 	
declining advertising and circulation revenues, digital media substitution, 	
and pricing pressures. We believe the newspaper industry is facing long-term 	
secular pressures related to market share erosion toward online and other 	
forms of advertising. Partially offsetting these business risk factors, in our 	
opinion, is the company's solid market position in Canadian newspaper 	
publishing. Our financial risk assessment is based on Postmedia's aggressive 	
financial policy and weak credit protection measures. 	
	
The company has a leading market position in the Canadian newspaper publishing 	
industry (measured by paid circulation) as Postmedia's business comprises 	
several Canadian daily newspapers, the National Post, nondaily community 	
newspapers, and certain online editions and classified websites. In November 	
2011, Postmedia completed the sale of three daily and 20 nondaily community 	
newspapers in British Columbia (B.C.) to Glacier Media Inc. (not rated) for 	
proceeds of C$86.5 million, which were used to reduce debt. We viewed the 	
transaction positively as the papers were considered noncore. 	
	
The 7.6% decline in revenue in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012, 	
compared with the same period in 2011, was largely due to lower print 	
advertising revenue. Postmedia's revenue base is being pressured by the 	
newspaper industry's maturity and secular changes as consumers turn to online 	
news and information sources. The lackluster economy has also contributed to 	
the decline in national advertising revenue. The reported operating profit 	
margin (before D&A and restructuring costs) declined to 12.7% in 	
second-quarter fiscal 2012 compared with 18.6% in second-quarter fiscal 2011, 	
because of higher operating expenses as a percent of revenue. 	
	
In our base case, we forecast:	
     -- A slow economic recovery in Canada economy, with GDP growth of about 	
2.1% in 2012. 	
     -- Postmedia's pro forma revenue (excluding the sale of the B.C. papers) 	
to be down in the high single digits, on an organic basis, due to structural 	
changes within the newspaper publishing industry, which is affecting both 	
print advertising sales and circulation revenue--both key drivers of 	
performance.	
     -- Operating profit margin (before D&A and restructuring costs) will 	
continue to decline faster than revenue given the company's relatively high 	
fixed-cost base. We do not expect newsprint costs to have a significant impact 	
on margins this year.	
     -- Free cash flow is expected to remain sufficient to support term loan 	
amortization in 2012.	
	
While Standard & Poor's believes credit protection measures (adjusted for 	
operating leases, pension liability, and nonrecurring items) will remain 	
adequate for the ratings in fiscal 2012, they have weakened year-over-year. 	
Despite debt reduction in fiscal 2012 from the B.C. paper divestiture 	
proceeds, principal payments, and excess free cash flow, pro forma adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA of about 4x for the 12 months ended Feb. 29, 2012, was up from 	
3.6x at Aug. 31, 2011. Credit measures will likely continue to weaken this 	
year from lower EBITDA; however, they should remain in line with the ratings 	
category. Standard & Poor's does not expect Postmedia to make material 	
debt-financed acquisitions or to pay dividends for the duration of the credit 	
facilities. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Postmedia will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with 	
sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources would be 	
positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view is based on the following 	
information and assumptions: 	
	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity are: cash, availability under the 	
C$60 million asset-backed lending facility due July 2014, and free cash flow. 	
We believe Postmedia will generate sufficient cash flow in fiscal 2012 to 	
support capital expenditures and term loan amortization. 	
     -- The term loan includes meaningful amortization requirements that 	
increase over the duration of the loan. In addition, the credit agreement 	
includes an excess cash flow sweep (the percent of which is dependent on the 	
leverage ratio), resulting in expected higher-than-scheduled amortization of 	
the term loan.	
     -- We believe that the company will maintain at least a 15% EBITDA 	
cushion on its leverage and interest coverage covenants in fiscal 2012. 	
Financial covenants include a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.5x, maximum 	
first-lien leverage ratio of 3.0x, and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 	
2.0x. The leverage covenants step down on Nov. 30, 2013. 	
	
Standard & Poor's understands that Postmedia's liquidity fluctuates during the 	
year because of the seasonal nature of cash flows reflecting advertising 	
demand, which is strongest in the fall due to the concentration of holidays 	
and back-to-school needs. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate Postmedia's US$365 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 	
2016, 'BB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), 	
with a recovery rating of '1', indicating an expectation of very high 	
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. 	
	
Standard & Poor's rates the company's US$275 million senior secured 	
second-lien notes due 2018 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating 	
on Postmedia), with a '5' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of 	
modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario. 	
	
(For the complete recovery analysis, see: "Recovery Report: Postmedia Network 	
Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile," published Feb. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal.) 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of the ongoing challenges 	
Postmedia faces with revenue and profitability declines given difficult 	
industry fundamentals. Downward pressure on the ratings could result from 	
further deterioration in the company's operating performance or adjusted debt 	
to EBITDA above 4.5x or less than a 15% cushion within the financial 	
covenants. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company demonstrates 	
sustainable improvement in its operating performance, including revenue growth 	
and margin stability, which should result in adequate covenant cushion. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
Postmedia Network Inc. 	
Outlook Revised To Negative	
                             To               From	
Corporate credit rating      B/Negative/--    B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
First-lien secured debt      BB-	
  Recovery rating            1	
Second-lien secured debt     B-	
  Recovery rating            5	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

