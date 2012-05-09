FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Motorola Solutions notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Motorola Solutions notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB'
rating to Motorola Solutions Inc.'s $750 million 3.75% ten-year senior
unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds from the sale of the new
notes to repay the existing $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing in
November 2012 and for general corporate purposes. Other ratings on Motorola,
including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, are unchanged. 	
	
The moderate increase in total debt does not affect our view of Motorola's 	
ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the net increase in debt, we estimate 	
leverage was about 2.3x as of the March quarter, adjusted for debt-like 	
pension obligations, leases and sold receivables. The rating on Motorola 	
continue to reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by 	
stable industry characteristics and a strong leadership position in its core 	
markets. The rating also incorporates a "intermediate" financial risk profile, 	
supplemented by "strong" liquidity. The stable outlook reflects our 	
expectation that debt to EBITDA will be in the low-2x by the end of 2012. 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Motorola Solutions Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating           BBB/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Motorola Solutions Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $750 mil 3.75% notes due 2022    BBB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.