Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Unifi outlook to stable
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Unifi outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based textile manufacturer and distributor Unifi Inc.'s  
operating performance and credit measures have weakened more than expected over
the past year because of rising polyester raw material costs.	
     -- We are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on Unifi and the 'B+' 	
issue-level rating on the senior secured notes due 2014.	
     -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive, as we no longer 	
believe the company will hit our benchmarks for an upgrade.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook 	
on Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc. to stable from positive. We also affirmed 	
our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and 'B+' issue-level rating on 	
the company's senior secured notes due 2014.	
	
Rationale	
The rating outlook revision on Unifi to stable from positive is due to 	
profitability materially declining and credit measures weakening over the past 	
year; hence, we no longer believe the company will hit our benchmarks for an 	
upgrade. For the 12 months ended March 25, 2012, Unifi's EBITDA margin was 	
5.6%, compared with 9.3% in the prior-year period, and adjusted leverage 	
increased to 4.2x from 2.9x, due mainly to significant margin pressure from a 	
spike in polyester raw material costs, lower volumes from inventory 	
destocking, and increased competition in Brazil. Despite the deterioration of 	
credit measures, we expect credit measures to remain in line with an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile. 	
	
The ratings on Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc. reflect our view that the 	
company's business risk profile will remain "vulnerable," based on its narrow 	
business focus (manufacturing synthetic yarn), the highly competitive 	
conditions in its markets, and raw material price volatility; and its 	
financial risk profile, which we believe will continue to be "aggressive."	
	
Our aggressive financial risk profile assessment on Unifi reflects the 	
company's moderate financial policy and somewhat volatile credit metrics from 	
unpredictable raw material prices. We expect the company to continue to 	
generate sufficient cash flow and maintain credit measures appropriate for the 	
indicative financial ratios for the "aggressive" descriptor. 	
	
Our assumptions for Unifi over the next year include the following:	
	
     -- Low-single-digit sales growth, driven by modest volume increases.	
     -- Continued margin pressure mainly from high polyester raw material 	
costs, with EBITDA margin remaining near current levels of about 6%.  	
     -- Capital expenditures from $7 million to $10 million.	
     -- The closing of the company's new debt structure and redemption of its 	
11.5% senior secured notes due 2014 in May. 	
     -- The company may prepay debt but we assume no further debt reduction 	
beyond required amortization.	
	
Based on these base-case assumptions, we expect adjusted leverage to be in the 	
low- to mid-3x area and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 	
to be around 20% over the next year. Coupled with the company's moderately 	
volatile credit metrics and relatively weaker cash flow generation, we believe 	
the projected credit metrics will remain consistent with the "aggressive" 	
indicative financial ratios over the next year. 	
	
We believe Unifi's business focus continues to be narrow because it processes 	
synthetic yarns in two primary business segments: polyester (representing 	
about 77% of fiscal 2011 sales) and nylon (about 23%). As such, the volatility 	
in polyester raw material costs remains a risk factor, in our view. We believe 	
Unifi continues to benefits from a large customer base and diverse end-user 	
markets, ranging from apparel and hosiery producers to automotive and 	
furniture upholstery manufacturers. About 65% of fiscal 2011 sales are from 	
apparel end-users, which have shown signs of improvement from the economic 	
downturn in recent periods. 	
	
Competition remains strong within Unifi's markets and includes a few key large 	
players within its consolidated industry. Because of the commodity nature of 	
its products, we believe that the industry still competes mainly on price.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Unifi has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 	
year. The company recently announced that it entered into commitment letters 	
for a new debt structure, which will comprise a $150 million senior credit 	
facility ($100 million asset-based revolving credit facility and $50 million 	
term loan) and $30 million term B loan due 2017. The company intends to redeem 	
the outstanding balance on its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2014 ($124 	
million outstanding at March 25, 2012), which become callable at par on May 	
15. The company expects to have about $60 million drawn (there is $35 million 	
outstanding on the company's current revolver at March 25, 2012) and at least 	
$22.5 million availability on the new asset-based revolving credit facility at 	
close. Revolver availability, along with cash on hand of about $36 million at 	
March 25, 2012 (of which $22 million will be used to redeem the senior secured 	
notes in May) and ongoing cash flow generation should be sufficient to fund 	
the company's operating needs. We believe the company can generate free cash 	
flow of about $20 million (excluding cash flow from equity affiliates) over 	
the next year.	
	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 	
and revolving credit availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the 	
next 12 months.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA.	
     -- The new facility will not have ongoing maintenance financial 	
covenants. There will be a fixed-charge financial covenant that is triggered 	
if availability under the facility is less than $15 million. 	
     -- Under the new debt structure, the company will not have any major debt 	
maturities until 2017.	
     -- We believe the company generally has sound relationships with its 	
banks.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on Unifi's senior secured notes due 2014 is 'B+', one notch above 	
the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our 	
expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Unifi 	
published March 29, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect margins to continue to be pressured from 	
higher commodity costs but for credit metrics to remain consistent with an 	
aggressive financial risk profile over the next year. We could raise the 	
rating if Unifi's operating performance improves due to higher volume and 	
margin improvement and adjusted leverage decreases to below 3x. We estimate 	
this could occur if EBITDA increases 26% (assuming no material changes to 	
current debt levels). Alternatively, we could lower the rating if demand were 	
to decline in a continued competitive environment and margins were further 	
pressured from higher input costs, causing deterioration in liquidity and 	
credit measures such that leverage exceeds 5.5x. We estimate this could occur 	
if EBITDA declines by about 31% (assuming no changes in current debt levels).	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                            To             From	
Unifi Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating    B/Stable/--    B/Positive/--	
	
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
 Senior secured notes due 2014     B+	
   Recovery rating                 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
