TEXT-S&P revises Unifi outlook to stable

Overview -- U.S.-based textile manufacturer and distributor Unifi Inc.'s operating performance and credit measures have weakened more than expected over the past year because of rising polyester raw material costs. -- We are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on Unifi and the 'B+' issue-level rating on the senior secured notes due 2014. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive, as we no longer believe the company will hit our benchmarks for an upgrade. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc. to stable from positive. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and 'B+' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2014. Rationale The rating outlook revision on Unifi to stable from positive is due to profitability materially declining and credit measures weakening over the past year; hence, we no longer believe the company will hit our benchmarks for an upgrade. For the 12 months ended March 25, 2012, Unifi's EBITDA margin was 5.6%, compared with 9.3% in the prior-year period, and adjusted leverage increased to 4.2x from 2.9x, due mainly to significant margin pressure from a spike in polyester raw material costs, lower volumes from inventory destocking, and increased competition in Brazil. Despite the deterioration of credit measures, we expect credit measures to remain in line with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The ratings on Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc. reflect our view that the company's business risk profile will remain "vulnerable," based on its narrow business focus (manufacturing synthetic yarn), the highly competitive conditions in its markets, and raw material price volatility; and its financial risk profile, which we believe will continue to be "aggressive." Our aggressive financial risk profile assessment on Unifi reflects the company's moderate financial policy and somewhat volatile credit metrics from unpredictable raw material prices. We expect the company to continue to generate sufficient cash flow and maintain credit measures appropriate for the indicative financial ratios for the "aggressive" descriptor. Our assumptions for Unifi over the next year include the following: -- Low-single-digit sales growth, driven by modest volume increases. -- Continued margin pressure mainly from high polyester raw material costs, with EBITDA margin remaining near current levels of about 6%. -- Capital expenditures from $7 million to $10 million. -- The closing of the company's new debt structure and redemption of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2014 in May. -- The company may prepay debt but we assume no further debt reduction beyond required amortization. Based on these base-case assumptions, we expect adjusted leverage to be in the low- to mid-3x area and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be around 20% over the next year. Coupled with the company's moderately volatile credit metrics and relatively weaker cash flow generation, we believe the projected credit metrics will remain consistent with the "aggressive" indicative financial ratios over the next year. We believe Unifi's business focus continues to be narrow because it processes synthetic yarns in two primary business segments: polyester (representing about 77% of fiscal 2011 sales) and nylon (about 23%). As such, the volatility in polyester raw material costs remains a risk factor, in our view. We believe Unifi continues to benefits from a large customer base and diverse end-user markets, ranging from apparel and hosiery producers to automotive and furniture upholstery manufacturers. About 65% of fiscal 2011 sales are from apparel end-users, which have shown signs of improvement from the economic downturn in recent periods. Competition remains strong within Unifi's markets and includes a few key large players within its consolidated industry. Because of the commodity nature of its products, we believe that the industry still competes mainly on price. Liquidity We believe Unifi has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next year. The company recently announced that it entered into commitment letters for a new debt structure, which will comprise a $150 million senior credit facility ($100 million asset-based revolving credit facility and $50 million term loan) and $30 million term B loan due 2017. The company intends to redeem the outstanding balance on its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2014 ($124 million outstanding at March 25, 2012), which become callable at par on May 15. The company expects to have about $60 million drawn (there is $35 million outstanding on the company's current revolver at March 25, 2012) and at least $22.5 million availability on the new asset-based revolving credit facility at close. Revolver availability, along with cash on hand of about $36 million at March 25, 2012 (of which $22 million will be used to redeem the senior secured notes in May) and ongoing cash flow generation should be sufficient to fund the company's operating needs. We believe the company can generate free cash flow of about $20 million (excluding cash flow from equity affiliates) over the next year. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The new facility will not have ongoing maintenance financial covenants. There will be a fixed-charge financial covenant that is triggered if availability under the facility is less than $15 million. -- Under the new debt structure, the company will not have any major debt maturities until 2017. -- We believe the company generally has sound relationships with its banks. Recovery analysis The rating on Unifi's senior secured notes due 2014 is 'B+', one notch above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Unifi published March 29, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect margins to continue to be pressured from higher commodity costs but for credit metrics to remain consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile over the next year. We could raise the rating if Unifi's operating performance improves due to higher volume and margin improvement and adjusted leverage decreases to below 3x. We estimate this could occur if EBITDA increases 26% (assuming no material changes to current debt levels). Alternatively, we could lower the rating if demand were to decline in a continued competitive environment and margins were further pressured from higher input costs, causing deterioration in liquidity and credit measures such that leverage exceeds 5.5x. We estimate this could occur if EBITDA declines by about 31% (assuming no changes in current debt levels). Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Unifi Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Senior secured notes due 2014 B+ Recovery rating 2