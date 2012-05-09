TEXT-Fitch revises First Republic Bank outlook to positive

May 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and short-term IDR of First Republic Bank FRC) at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of ratings affected by this action is provided at the end of this release. The affirmation and outlook revision reflects FRC's excellent asset quality, strong capital position and consistent performance over an extended period. The ratings also reflect FRC's solid and stable management which has imbued the bank with a consistent credit and service culture. These rating strengths are offset by robust growth, product and geographic concentrations in the loan book and a weaker funding profile than many higher rated peers. FRC is a private banking and wealth management bank whose jumbo residential loans represent its flagship product and serve as its platform to cross sell many products. Fitch views FRC as a superior credit underwriter to its rated peers, as evidenced by its exceptionally low loss history over a 26 year period. Net charge-offs (NCOs) totaled only 21 basis points (bps) cumulative during this period, including only 6bps of cumulative losses on its residential originations. While GAAP basis performance measures are considered solid, they are impacted by significant purchase accounting adjustments. For example, FRC's return on average assets (ROAA), net interest margin (NIM), and efficiency ratios, as reported for the full year 2011, were 1.39%, 4.63%, and 48.7% respectively. In assessing FRC's profitability, Fitch focuses on adjusted measures, which exclude purchase accounting. On this basis, ROA, NIM and efficiency would be 0.88%, 3.53%, and 59.2%, respectively. These adjusted performance measures are in line with similarly rated institutions and reported performance metrics are expected to trend towards these adjusted levels over the next few years. Tangible common equity levels of roughly 9%, taken in conjunction with the bank's excellent asset quality, stands out amongst FRC's rated peers. This owes in part to the bank's de novo status due to its divestiture from Bank of America in June 2010. De novo status requires FRC to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8% compared to the 5% minimum leverage ratio that would ordinarily be the minimum for non de novo institutions. The bank's de novo status expires in 2017 and Fitch expects the bank to maintain a healthy cushion of Tier 1 capital above this minimum at least through 2017. The bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio stands at 9.48% at the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12). Loan growth has been robust since its divestiture with a compounded annual growth rate of 17%. While deposit growth has been strong as well, loan growth has outpaced with the difference being funded with FHLB advances which amount to $3.05 billion as of March 31, 2012. While FRC has considerable capacity at the FHLB (owing to its large residential mortgage book) and demonstrated good access throughout the crisis, Fitch notes the company's operates with a higher than peer average loan to deposit ratio, which was 103% at March 31, 2012. Fitch also notes there are significant concentrations within the banks investment portfolio, loan book and deposit base. Owing to the company's focus on high net worth individuals its deposit base is concentrated with 1% of its deposit relationships representing 38% of total deposits. The loan book is similarly concentrated with 67% of the loan portfolio being secured by residential real estate, roughly half of which is in quake-prone San Francisco. Finally, the bank's securities portfolio is more heavily weighted towards municipals, given its loan book is already mortgage-centric. Fitch expects that resolution of the Positive Outlook would occur within the next 18-24 months. Ratings could be upgraded if FRC can demonstrate that the performance of recent loan growth conforms with the company's strong historical underwriting standards. In addition, Fitch will factor in the company's ability to operate with a loan to deposit ratio that is not significantly above its current level. Fitch will also consider FRC's ability to expand its footprint in key markets in keeping with its core objectives. With that said, the bank's ratings could be pressured if loan growth continues to outstrip deposit growth and performance of more recent loan vintages is comparatively weaker. Also, given its municipal exposures, significant changes to the creditworthiness of underlying obligors could also be a negative rating factor. FRC is a wealth management and private banking institution with $30 billion in assets and $26 billion of assets under administration. The bank operates primarily in the San Francisco Bay area, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and San Diego. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings First Republic Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Long-term deposit at 'A-'; --Short-Term deposits at 'F2'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Preferred stock at 'BB-'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Support '5'. First Republic Preferred Capital Corp. --Preferred stock at 'BB-'.