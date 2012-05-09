FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises First Republic Bank outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises First Republic Bank outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and short-term IDR of First Republic Bank  FRC) at 'BBB+' and 'F2',
respectively. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A 	
complete list of ratings affected by this action is provided at the end of this 	
release. 	
	
The affirmation and outlook revision reflects FRC's excellent asset quality, 	
strong capital position and consistent performance over an extended period. The 	
ratings also reflect FRC's solid and stable management which has imbued the bank	
with a consistent credit and service culture. These rating strengths are offset 	
by robust growth, product and geographic concentrations in the loan book and a 	
weaker funding profile than many higher rated peers.	
	
FRC is a private banking and wealth management bank whose jumbo residential 	
loans represent its flagship product and serve as its platform to cross sell 	
many products. Fitch views FRC as a superior credit underwriter to its rated 	
peers, as evidenced by its exceptionally low loss history over a 26 year period.	
Net charge-offs (NCOs) totaled only 21 basis points (bps) cumulative during this	
period, including only 6bps of cumulative losses on its residential 	
originations. 	
	
While GAAP basis performance measures are considered solid, they are impacted by	
significant purchase accounting adjustments. For example, FRC's return on 	
average assets (ROAA), net interest margin (NIM), and efficiency ratios, as 	
reported for the full year 2011, were 1.39%, 4.63%, and 48.7% respectively. In 	
assessing FRC's profitability, Fitch focuses on adjusted measures, which exclude	
purchase accounting. On this basis, ROA, NIM and efficiency would be 0.88%, 	
3.53%, and 59.2%, respectively. These adjusted performance measures are in line 	
with similarly rated institutions and reported performance metrics are expected 	
to trend towards these adjusted levels over the next few years.   	
	
Tangible common equity levels of roughly 9%, taken in conjunction with the 	
bank's excellent asset quality, stands out amongst FRC's rated peers. This owes 	
in part to the bank's de novo status due to its divestiture from Bank of America	
in June 2010. De novo status requires FRC to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of	
8% compared to the 5% minimum leverage ratio that would ordinarily be the 	
minimum for non de novo institutions. The bank's de novo status expires in 2017 	
and Fitch expects the bank to maintain a healthy cushion of Tier 1 capital above	
this minimum at least through 2017. The bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio stands at 	
9.48% at the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12).	
	
Loan growth has been robust since its divestiture with a compounded annual 	
growth rate of 17%. While deposit growth has been strong as well, loan growth 	
has outpaced with the difference being funded with FHLB advances which amount to	
$3.05 billion as of March 31, 2012. While FRC has considerable capacity at the 	
FHLB (owing to its large residential mortgage book) and demonstrated good access	
throughout the crisis, Fitch notes the company's operates with a higher than 	
peer average loan to deposit ratio, which was 103% at March 31, 2012. 	
	
Fitch also notes there are significant concentrations within the banks 	
investment portfolio, loan book and deposit base. Owing to the company's focus 	
on high net worth individuals its deposit base is concentrated with 1% of its 	
deposit relationships representing 38% of total deposits. The loan book is 	
similarly concentrated with 67% of the loan portfolio being secured by 	
residential real estate, roughly half of which is in quake-prone San Francisco. 	
Finally, the bank's securities portfolio is more heavily weighted towards 	
municipals, given its loan book is already mortgage-centric.      	
	
Fitch expects that resolution of the Positive Outlook would occur within the 	
next 18-24 months. Ratings could be upgraded if FRC can demonstrate that the 	
performance of recent loan growth conforms with the company's strong historical 	
underwriting standards. In addition, Fitch will factor in the company's ability 	
to operate with a loan to deposit ratio that is not significantly above its 	
current level. Fitch will also consider FRC's ability to expand its footprint in	
key markets in keeping with its core objectives. With that said, the bank's 	
ratings could be pressured if loan growth continues to outstrip deposit growth 	
and performance of more recent loan vintages is comparatively weaker.  Also, 	
given its municipal exposures, significant changes to the creditworthiness of 	
underlying obligors could also be a negative rating factor.  	
	
FRC is a wealth management and private banking institution with $30 billion in 	
assets and $26 billion of assets under administration. The bank operates 	
primarily in the San Francisco Bay area, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and San 	
Diego.     	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings 	
	
First Republic Bank	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';	
--Long-term deposit at 'A-';	
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2';	
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';	
--Preferred stock at 'BB-';	
--Support Floor 'NF';	
--Support '5'.	
	
First Republic Preferred Capital Corp.	
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.