TEXT-Fitch affirms City National Corp
May 9, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms City National Corp

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and Short-term IDR of City National Corporation (CYN) and its lead bank
subsidiary, City National Bank at 'A-' and 'F1', respectively. The Outlook 	
is Stable. A complete list of ratings affected by this action is provided at the	
end of this release. 	
	
The affirmation reflects CYN's consistent performance over several credit 	
cycles, solid funding profile, diverse revenue streams and relatively stronger 	
asset quality measures over the most recent cycle. CYN demonstrated itself as a 	
superior underwriter by reporting significantly lower credit losses than 	
similarly rated peers, and remaining solidly profitable during the height of the	
most recent financial crisis. 	
	
With over half ($11.6 billion) of CYN's deposits being non-interest bearing and 	
a loan to deposit ratio of 66%, CYN's funding profile differentiates it from its	
peer group. CYN also benefits from good access to the capital markets, issuing 	
both equity and debt over the past five years at favorable terms.	
	
While performance, as measured by return on assets (ROA), slightly lags the 'A' 	
rated peer group, Fitch takes notice of the consistency and diversity of 	
earnings relative to similarly sized peers. Specifically, CYN has a substantial 	
wealth management business with $57.8bn in AUA, which is a major contributor to 	
the bank's non-interest revenue. Non-interest revenue represents around 30% of 	
total revenue, a sizeable portion for a bank of this size. This can skew the 	
company's operating efficiency ratios, as the wealth management business line 	
traditionally has higher expenses in relation to revenues than commercial 	
banking. More importantly, Fitch believes CYN is better positioned for a rising 	
interest rate environment than its peers due to its relatively large, rate 	
sensitive, wealth management business as well as its large balance of 	
non-interest bearing deposits. 	
	
Fitch anticipates that performance, as measured by ROA, will be better aligned 	
with peers if and when the interest rate environment normalizes and CYN is able 	
to leverage its substantial low cost deposit base. 	
	
With a TCE ratio of 7.13% at 1Q12, CYN's capital position is not considered a 	
strength. However, when balanced against the bank's excellent asset quality 	
metrics, the capital position is considered adequate at the current rating 	
level.	
	
Ratings are likely constrained at their current levels due to geographic 	
concentrations within California as well as a lack of granularity in the bank's 	
C&I book. Ratings could be pressured in the intermediate term if relative 	
profitability diverges from similarly rated peers. 	
	
CYN is a $24 billion in assets bank holding company that operates throughout 	
Southern California, the greater San Francisco area, Nevada, Atlanta, Nashville 	
and New York. The company's wealth management business also has assets under 	
administration of $57.8 billion including $32.5 billion under management.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.	
	
City National Corporation	
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';	
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';	
--Viability Rating at 'a-';	
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-'	
--Support Floor 'NF'	
--Support '5'.	
	
City National Bank	
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';	
--Long-term Deposit at 'A';	
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';	
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';	
--Viability Rating at 'a-';	
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';	
--Market linked deposits at 'Aemr';	
--Support Floor 'NF';	
--Support '5'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
