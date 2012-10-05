FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Pine 'BB+/B' global scale ratings
October 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Pine 'BB+/B' global scale ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Brazil-based bank Banco Pine's conservative risk management, 
operations, and lending to small corporations underpin its strong asset 
quality and increasing diversification of revenues sources and funding lines.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' national scale 
counterparty credit ratings on the bank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pine will keep 
expanding its loan portfolio with good asset quality and adequate liquidity.

Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' 
global scale and 'brAA' national scale counterparty credit ratings on Banco 
Pine S.A. (Pine). The outlook on both scales is stable.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Pine's "moderate" business position, 
"adequate" risk position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "below average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 
commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk 
assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal 
and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' 
flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions 
arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these 
potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has 
contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good 
track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the 
Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk 
appetite as a positive factor in our assessment.

We view Pine's business position as "moderate." As of June 2012, it had R$10 
billion in assets and R$5.2 billion in loans (R$6.8 billion if guarantees are 
included). According to the central bank data, Pine is the 35th largest 
financial institution in the country with less than 1% of the financial 
system's assets. Due to Pine's focus on lending to small corporations (in this 
segment 56% of the bank's credit portfolio was comprised of companies with 
annual revenues of more than R$1 billion) and its relatively small size, its 
loan portfolio has a high client concentration. However, the bank's 
creditworthy client base and conservative risk management has resulted in 
better-than-average asset quality and stable profitability over the past few 
years. Larger SMEs usually have audited financial statements, corporate 
governance, and more solid financial statements, enabling longer-term 
relationship with the bank and cross-selling opportunities. Pine offers 
products such as working capital, hedging derivatives, asset and wealth 
management, corporate finance, and capital market and investment products in 
local and foreign currencies. The bank has been able to continue diversifying 
its revenue sources, reducing its dependence on credit-related revenues and 
increasing the participation of noncapital consuming income, which we view as 
positive. As of June 2012, around 42% of its revenues were not related to 
direct lending, up from 36% in June 2011, due to increasing participation of 
its investment bank arm and treasury. We expect credit-related revenues to 
stay in the 50%-60% range of total revenues, as credit will remain the bank's 
core business.

Our "adequate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects Pine's adequate 
capital levels, lower-than-peers' profitability, but increasing 
diversification of revenue sources. According to our risk-adjusted capital 
framework (RACF) methodology, we expect the bank's capital to be slightly 
above 9% on average for 2012 and 2013. This indicator considers the capital 
injection during the second half of 2012 of around R$165 million, R$101 
million of which the controlling shareholder and board of administration 
contributed, R$30 million from Deutsche Investitions-und 
Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG, a minority shareholder), EUR10 million from 
Proparco, and the remaining from other minority shareholders. The RACF 
indicator was around 8% on our previous forecast when the capital injection 
had not yet occurred, which shows the improvement on the bank's capital level. 
We are also incorporating in our projections the bank's historical level of 
earnings distribution and our expected growth for the institution. The bank's 
profitability still lags some of its peers'. However, diversification from 
revenues sources is increasing, with lending accounting for 58% of total 
revenues and treasury activities hedging derivatives and investment banking 
products for 42%, as of June 2012. ROA and ROE, both according to our core 
earnings methodology, of the same period reached 1.7% and 17.3%, respectively. 
While credit lending remains the bank's core activity, we view the increase in 
noncapital consuming services as positive. It is important to highlight that 
the bank clients' profile, while enabling better asset-quality than regular 
SMEs, on the other hand, precludes large credit spreads, which reflects on the 
bank's profitability levels. 

Pine's "adequate" risk position is based on the historical good performance of 
its loan portfolio and its client concentration. The bank's asset quality has 
been stable and better than average even during market stressful times. NPLs 
to total loans and NCOs to total loans were 0.6% and 0.1% as of June 2012 over 
0.7% and 0.4% in December 2011 and 0.35% and 0.6% as of December 2010, 
respectively. Loan loss coverage is also conservative given the small NPLs 
base, around 663% as of June 2012. We believe the bank can manage its asset 
quality adequately as it focus on more creditworthy clients. However, this 
results in a concentrated loan portfolio. As of June 2012, the 20 largest 
exposures accounted for 34% of total credit portfolio (around 27% when we 
consider the guarantees and private securities on the portfolio) and we don't 
expect significant changes on this concentration. The bank's loan portfolio is 
also concentrated in the southeastern region of Brazil, which mirrors the 
GDP's concentration in that region. We believe that these concentrations are 
inherent to the bank's business profile and scale and are incorporated in our 
analysis, but we believe the bank has the capacity to adequately manage this 
risk.

In our opinion Pine has a "below average" funding profile and "adequate" 
liquidity. Small and midsize banks with no branch network in Brazil usually 
rely on time deposits to fund its activities, given the lack of retail 
deposits. Pine is no exception, as around 55% of its funding base is comprised 
of time deposits. Among them, 57% is related to institutional investors, 32% 
to corporations, and the remainder to individuals and financial institutions. 
The bank has a significant large depositor concentration, while, as of June 
2012, 24.8% of the time deposits had liquidity condition. We believe 
management is aware of the risks stemming from a concentrated funding profile 
and has been trying to diversify its funding base with other sources, such as 
foreign issuances and loans, trade finance lines, capital markets, and 
transfers from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). Also, Pine maintains 
adequate asset-liability management, matching its loans to funding sources and 
positive gap between its assets and liabilities of three months. Additionally, 
the bank maintains historically adequate liquidity levels with liquid assets 
(cash plus government bonds) covering 50% of total deposits and 201% of 
deposits with liquidity condition as June 1012.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pine will keep expanding its 
loan portfolio with good asset quality and adequate liquidity. An upgrade 
would depend on gaining significant scale and maintaining its revenue sources 
diversification or an internal capital generation or capital injection that 
would lead to an average forecasted RAC ratio for 2012 and 2013 of more than 
10%. Conversely, a downgrade is possible if we notice a relaxation of credit 
and liquidity polices and significant asset-quality deterioration.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           BB+/Stable/B

SACP                           bb+
Anchor                         bbb
 Business Position             Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings          Adequate (0)
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity         Below Average and Adequate (-1)

Support                        0
 GRE Support                   0
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             0

Additional Factors             0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco Pine S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Global Rating Scale                BB+/Stable/B  
  Brazilian Rating Scale             brAA/Stable/-- 
 Senior Unsecured                    BB+ 

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
