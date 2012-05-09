TEXT-S&P raises Maxim Integrated Products to 'BBB+'

Overview -- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Maxim Integrated Products' operating performance has proven resilient through industry cycles. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Maxim to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's financial policy will remain consistent with what we consider its "modest" financial risk profile. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on San Jose, Calif.-based Maxim Integrated Products Inc. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects our expectation that Maxim will preserve its "modest" financial risk profile, including maintaining leverage below the mid-1x area through an industry cycle. Rationale The ratings reflect our expectation that Maxim will preserve its modest financial risk profile, characterized by good profitability and adjusted leverage below the mid-1x area through an industry cycle. Our rating also incorporates the expectation that the company will sustain its "satisfactory" business risk profile over time. Specifically, we incorporate an expectation that the company's recent soft operating trends will improve and that Maxim's growth will match or exceed that of the industry overall given its broad product portfolio and strong capabilities in integrated chips. We further expect the company to generate consistently positive cash flow through an industry cycle, and that it will maintain liquidity despite its strong commitment to shareholder returns. Standard & Poor's view of Maxim's business profile is satisfactory. The company is the third-largest provider of analog integrated circuits, with a broad product portfolio and a focus on integrating multiple functionalities into one chip in addition to traditional "building block" components. This high integration strategy accounted for about one-third of recent quarterly revenues and, in our view, contributes to above-industry average profit margins and lower volatility through a semiconductor cycle. Tuck-in acquisitions, including Teridian Semiconductor Corp. and SensorDynamics during the past two years, have also supplemented its organic growth strategy. Despite a broad product line and solid market positions, Maxim does not hold a leadership position in many of its major product segments and competes against industry leaders Texas Instruments Inc. and Analog Devices Inc., who have greater financial resources. Maxim's trailing-12-month revenues were roughly flat year over year through March 2012, reflecting an industrywide inventory correction and overall weak end-market demand. Given the continued design wins with its integrated chip strategy and growth in the handset segment in particular, we expect Maxim's revenue growth to exceed that of the overall analog segment in the intermediate term, with fiscal 2013 growth in the mid- to high-single digits. Profitability compares favorably with analog peers at about 36% EBITDA margin on a trailing-12-month basis, but we incorporate an expectation that margins will remain somewhat volatile over time. Maxim's modest financial risk profile provides key rating support, given its satisfactory business risk profile. The modest financial risk profile reflects the company's credit protection metrics and good cash flow generation throughout the cycle. Although debt protection metrics are strong at an adjusted leverage of 0.4x, the modest financial risk profile reflects the company's aggressive shareholder return policy and the subsequent impact on cash flow available for debt repayment. While Standard & Poor's expect dividends and share repurchases to remain a significant call on cash flow, we believes that Maxim will manage these programs such that liquidity remains adequate and leverage at or below the mid-1x area. Liquidity Standard & Poor's assesses Maxim's current liquidity as "adequate." Sources of liquidity include cash and investments of $936 million, a fully available $250 million revolving credit facility, and expected annual funds from operations in excess of $650 million. We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures near $200 million, dividends of about $260 million and share repurchases almost equal to its discretionary cash flows. Other relevant aspects of our liquidity assessment are: -- Sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses by 1.2x in the next 12-24 months. -- Net sources are likely to remain positive, even if EBITDA declined by 20% from current levels. -- The $300 million senior notes maturing in 2013 can be repaid with cash or refinanced. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maxim will preserve its modest financial risk profile as evidenced by a shareholder return strategy consistent with its financial policy and adjusted leverage below 1.5x through the cycle. We could lower the rating if adjusted leverage were to exceed 2x on a sustained basis through any combination of debt-funded share repurchases or acquisitions. Although unlikely over the next two years, given its current business risk profile and shareholder return policy, we could consider a higher rating over the longer term based on further evidence of the success of its system integration strategy, characterized by sustained revenue growth above the industry average, while maintaining adequate liquidity and leverage near 1x on a sustained basis. 