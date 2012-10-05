FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P takes rating actions on 10 European synthetic CDOs
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

S&P takes rating actions on 10 European synthetic CDOs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral or 
reference obligation to which 10 tranches are weak-linked or dependent.
     -- Today, we have therefore also taken corresponding action on these 10 
tranches.
     -- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today took various credit rating actions on 10 European collateralized debt 
obligation (CDO) tranches.

Specifically, we:

     -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on nine tranches; and
     -- Placed on CreditWatch positive our rating on one tranche. 
  
For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic 
CDO Rating Actions At Oct. 5, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions."

Today's rating actions on these 10 tranches follow our recent rating actions 
on the underlying collateral or reference obligation. Under our criteria 
applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes 
to the rating on the collateral or reference obligation in our rating on the 
tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At Oct. 5, 2012 
Following Dependent Rating Actions, Oct. 5, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Legal Analysis And 
Surveillance, Sept. 1, 2004
     -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Other Synthetic 
Structures, Sept. 1, 2004

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
