FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P affirms Belgian Community of Flanders 'AA/A-1+' ratings
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

S&P affirms Belgian Community of Flanders 'AA/A-1+' ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Oct 5 - Overview
     -- We believe that the Belgian Community of Flanders has very positive 
financial management and very positive liquidity. 
     -- Under our methodology for rating local and regional governments and 
their related sovereigns, we cap the rating on Flanders based on the long-term 
rating on Belgium.
     -- Consequently, we are affirming our 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' 
short-term ratings on Flanders. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on Belgium.

Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' 
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the Belgian Community 
of Flanders. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The long-term rating on Flanders primarily reflects, and is capped under our 
criteria by, the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Belgium 
(AA/Negative/A-1+). The long- and short-term ratings on Flanders also reflect 
our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for 
Belgian regions and communities, as our criteria define the term, and 
Flanders' "very positive" management, improved overall budgetary results and 
liquidity position--which we view as "very positive"--and its strong and 
diversified economic structure. Constraining rating factors are rising, 
although moderate, tax-supported debt and the sensitivity of Flanders' revenue 
base to economic cycles, which is likely to translate into sluggish revenue 
growth in the next few years.

In accordance with our methodology for rating local and regional governments 
(LRGs) and their related sovereigns, we cap the long-term rating on Flanders 
at the same level as Belgium (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local 
Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published on Sept. 9, 2009, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In our view, the institutional and 
financial framework for Belgian LRGs limits their financial autonomy and thus 
does not allow any of them to be rated above the sovereign. To demonstrate 
this, we note that 75% of Flanders' operating revenues comes from combined and 
shared taxes, the amount and collection of which are managed by the federal 
government.  

However, in accordance with our LRG criteria, we have assigned an indicative 
credit level (ICL) of 'aa+' to Flanders. The ICL is not a rating but a means 
of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption 
that there is no sovereign rating cap.

Flanders' operating margin contracted to a record low of 1% of consolidated 
operating revenues in 2010, but rose to 5.7% in 2011 on the back of resumed 
revenue growth. Under our base-case scenario, which supports Flanders' ICL, we 
expect Flanders' operating margin to slightly decrease to about 4% of 
operating revenues from 2012-2014, mostly because of the negative impact of 
our downward economic revisions on revenues. We expect revenues, which are 
closely linked to economic cycles, to increase by an average 2.9% from 
2012-2014 after having grown by a high 9.8% 2011. At the same time, we expect 
Flanders to contain expenditure growth below 3.5%, by compensating for the 
additional costs generated by the renegotiation of collective labor agreements 
with savings. 

Flanders has demonstrated its capacity for effectively controlling costs. When 
revenues decreased by an annual average of 0.5% in 2009-2010, Flanders 
successfully kept expenditure growth below 2% on average, thereby limiting the 
deterioration. In addition to this effective cost control, Flanders has a 
track record of prudent and sophisticated debt and liquidity management, 
coupled with tight monitoring on satellites, leading us to view Flanders' 
financial management as "very positive."

Nevertheless, in a context of fairly stable investment, we expect Flanders to 
post a slight deficit after capital expenditure (capex) accounting for 1.5% of 
total revenues in 2012, according to our base-case scenario. The assumption 
underlying our base-case scenario is that Belgium-based KBC Bank N.V.'s 
(A-/Stable/A-2) repayment of the hybrid instruments issued by Flanders in 2009 
will be spread over the period 2013-2020, while last year we expected this 
repayment to be made from 2013-2015. As a consequence, we expect Flanders to 
post a slight surplus after capex in 2013-2014.

Tax-supported debt, which includes public-private partnerships (PPP), 
stabilized at 68% of total revenues at the end of 2011 in spite of the 
liquidation of Holding Communal (the main stakeholder of the former Dexia 
Bank, made up from Belgian cities and provinces), which cost EUR267 million. We 
think tax-supported debt could rise to 74% of total revenues in 2012, 
primarily owing to the expected surge in PPP debt and direct debt in a context 
of sluggish revenue growth. This would remain moderate in national and 
international contexts.

Last year we expected Flanders' tax-supported debt to fall fast from 2013 to 
range between 50% and 55% of forecast consolidated revenues in 2014, as we 
were expecting the KBC repayment to be concentrated over the 2013-2015 period. 
Our base-case scenario now anticipates a stabilization of the tax-supported 
debt ratio over 2013-2014. This revision is underpinned by an increase in PPP 
debt, a far less significant direct debt reduction because of the delay in the 
KBC Bank repayment, and by our view that Flanders might refinance, at least 
partially, its bullet maturities due from 2014.

We could revise down Flanders' ICL by one notch if, contrary to our base-case 
scenario, the community continued to post a deficit after capex leading to 
more extensive use of the cash facility, and an overall deterioration of its 
liquidity position. This could also lead us to reevaluate our view of the 
community's financial management.

Flanders' ICL could improve if the community posted better budgetary 
performance and debt on the back of higher revenue growth, which could be 
triggered by a better-than-expected economic environment and by acceleration 
of KBC's repayment.

At this stage, both scenarios are unlikely, in our view.

Flanders accounts for 58% of Belgium's GDP, with per capita GDP exceeding the 
EU-27 average by 16 percentage points. The community's economy is 
characterized by high labor productivity and large exports, which exposes 
Flanders, like all Western European regions, to the current recession. We 
expect real GDP growth in Belgium to be nil in 2012 and to be below 1% in 
2013-2014, down from above 2% in 2010-2011.

Liquidity
We have reassessed  Flanders' liquidity as "very positive" from "positive" 
last year. This reflects the improvement in Flanders' coverage ratio to about 
150%, which we view now as "positive," and our assessment of the community's 
"strong" access to external liquidity.

We consider Flanders' liquidity position on a consolidated basis because the 
community operates under a centralized cash management system, consolidating 
the accounts of almost all of its owned institutions.

From March 2012, Flanders has had a multiyear EUR3 billion cash facility from 
the new regional treasurer, ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1). The facility was 
previously EUR2 billion, and we now expect Flanders' available portion on its 
cash facility to cover about 150% of its next 12 months' debt service--marked 
by the repayment in January and June 2013 of two bullet bonds worth EUR750 
million and EUR300 million--while it was about 90% last year.

Flanders has, in our opinion, strong access to external liquidity. In addition 
to its cash facility, the community also  has a EUR1.5 billion commercial paper 
(CP) program with an underwriting commitment for a total of EUR1 billion from 
the two dealers, Belgium-based Belfius Bank (A-/Negative/A-2) and KBC Bank. 
That underwriting commitment program ends in December 2012 and the community 
is currently trying to renew it.

Outlook
The negative outlook mirrors that on Belgium. If we were to downgrade Belgium, 
we would take the same action on Flanders, since the sovereign rating caps 
that on Flanders.

We do not currently envisage a realistic downside scenario under which we 
would revise down Flanders' 'aa+' ICL by two notches. We would therefore most 
likely lower the ratings on Flanders following a downgrade of Belgium rather 
than as a result of a change in the community's ICL.

We might revise the outlook on Flanders to stable if we revised the outlook on 
Belgium to stable, assuming Flanders' overall financial performance, 
management, and liquidity did not weaken. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Flanders (Community of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AA/Negative/A-1+   
 Senior Unsecured                       AA                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.