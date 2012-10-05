FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Corner Investment Propco LLC
#Market News
October 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Corner Investment Propco LLC

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) 
announced plans to finance a redevelopment of Bill's Gamblin' Hall & Saloon on 
the Las Vegas Strip through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary.
     -- We are assigning borrower Corner Investment Propco LLC our 'B-' 
corporate credit rating and the proposed $180 million term loan our 'B' 
issue-level rating.
     -- The negative rating outlook is aligned with our current outlook on CEC 
and reflects our view of the linkage between Corner Investment Propco and 
Caesars.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Corner Investment 
Propco LLC (hereafter referred to as Caesars Drai's) its 'B-' corporate credit 
rating. The company is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Las Vegas-based 
Caesars Entertainment Corp. The rating outlook is negative.

At the same time, we assigned Caesars Drai's proposed $180 million senior 
secured term loan due 2019 our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than 
the 'B-' corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating 
our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event 
of a payment default. The proposed term loan will not be guaranteed by direct 
parent Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. or the ultimate parent, 
Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The company will use proceeds from the term loan to fund construction costs 
associated with the redevelopment of Bill's, fund an interest reserve and 
working capital, and pay fees and expenses.

Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on Caesars Drai's reflects our assessment of the 
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of 
the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," according to our rating 
criteria.

Our assessment of Caesars Drai's financial risk profile as highly leveraged 
reflects the aggressive financial policy and weak credit profile of the 
ultimate parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC). Although the borrower is 
structured as an unrestricted subsidiary of CEC, we believe its credit quality 
is linked to that of CEC. We believe that a bankruptcy at CEC could cause a 
bankruptcy at Caesars Drai's, if management decides it is in its best interest 
to include it in a broader bankruptcy proceeding.

Beyond the structural linkage related to CEC's controlling position, Caesars 
Drai's will also rely on approximately $23.5 million of fixed lease payments 
from the direct parent Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC). These 
lease payments comprise the majority of the cash flows available to service 
debt each year under our performance expectations, although the payments can 
step down based on leverage at Caesars Drai's. While these lease payments 
offer steady cash flow streams sufficient to meet debt service needs, given 
CEC's weak credit profile (including operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA 
of about 12x and EBITDA coverage of interest of just 0.9x as of June 30, 
2012), we believe this level of fixed-lease payment could challenge CEOC's 
ability to meet its own debt obligations in the event performance trends 
across the Las Vegas Strip deteriorate or cash flows from this project fail to 
reach at least that level.

Our assessment of Caesars Drai's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects 
the entity's reliance on a single property for cash flow, its position in a 
highly competitive market with many casino and nightclub operators, and risks 
associated with redeveloping and turning around an underperforming property, 
including attracting a new customer demographic. The project is a 
redevelopment of Bill's Gamblin' Hall & Saloon, which will add a Drai's 
designed and managed nightclub and dayclub, upgrade the casino, and remodel 
and convert the hotel into a boutique hotel. While the renovation project 
faces construction and execution risks, these risks are lower than those of a 
new build, in our view. Our business risk assessment also takes into account 
the property's favorable location on the Las Vegas Strip, which lends itself 
to significant foot traffic, management's significant experience in operating 
casinos and nightclubs, and the inclusion of the property in Caesars' Total 
Rewards network.

Our forecast for Caesars Drai's incorporates the lease payment that CEOC will 
make to Caesars Drai's. The lease payment begins at $23.5 million and can step 
down to $20 million and $15 million upon reaching certain leverage triggers. 
We also expect that the club at the property will generate about $15 million 
to $20 million in EBITDA. These cash flows will be available to service debt 
at the property, and we expect that these combined cash flows will more than 
cover fixed charges. Any excess cash flow generated by the club (EBITDA less 
interest, taxes, and maintenance capital spending associated with the club) 
must first be offered as a prepayment to term loan lenders until the 
cumulative club excess cash flow equals the initial amount of principal and 
interest allocated to the club's construction (approximately $70 million). In 
the event that lenders do not accept the full amount of excess cash flow as a 
prepayment, Caesars Drai's may make restricted payments in an amount equal to 
half of that excess cash flow.

While the lease payment by CEOC is fixed starting at $23.5 million, our 
current forecast is that the casino and hotel components of the property will 
generate $15 million to $17 million in EBITDA in the first few years of 
operations. Although this represents a meaningful improvement over current 
levels of performance, this level of EBITDA is below the expected lease 
payment over the next few years. Given restrictions limiting CEC's access to 
the cash flow generated at the club and its weak credit profile, we believe 
the inability of the casino and hotel components to generate a level of cash 
flow closer to or in excess of the lease payments over the intermediate term 
could bring into question Caesars' willingness and ability to make the 
required lease payments.

Liquidity
Under our performance expectations and based on the terms of the financing, we 
believe Caesars Drai's has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our 
criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 
months to cover uses by about 1.2x, incorporating the proposed financing and 
expected construction costs.
     -- We believe that net sources would be positive during the first full 
year of operations, even if EBITDA were to be 15% lower than our current 
expectations.
 
The financing includes a prefunded 20-month interest reserve, which will 
support interest payments throughout the construction period and three months 
post opening. While we would normally view this as a thin interest reserve, 
the contractual nature of the Caesars lease payment, which we expect will be 
sufficient to cover debt service and amortization payments under the term 
loan, largely mitigate this risk. Additionally, given that the project is a 
renovation, rather than a rebuild, and considering its strong location and 
brand in the market, we believe the interest reserve sufficiently addresses 
construction and ramp up risks. Furthermore, we expect Caesars Drai's will 
enter into a guaranteed maximum price contract for construction, which along 
with a modest construction contingency (about 4% of construction costs) and a 
$20 million completion guarantee (14% of construction costs) provided by 
Caesars, should cover any potential cost overruns.

The financial maintenance covenants will include a minimum EBITDA covenant for 
the first year post opening and a maximum net first-lien leverage covenant 
following that. We do not yet know the levels of these covenants, but expect 
they will be set with some cushion to management's forecast. The credit 
facility will also contain an equity cure provision, and we expect that in the 
event of a potential covenant violation, the owners will step in to cure a 
covenant default.

Debt maturities are minimal, consisting solely of term loan amortization of 1% 
beginning two quarters after the property is open, until the term loan matures 
in 2019. The financing also includes mandatory offers to prepay term loan 
balances with excess cash flow (defined as club EBITDA less interest on the 
portion of the term loan allocated to the club, taxes, and maintenance capital 
spending) generated by the club, until the cumulative excess cash flow 
generated by the club equals the initial amount of principal and interest 
allocated to the club's construction.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Caesars Drai's to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following 
the release of this report.

Outlook
Our rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the linkage between the 
credit quality of Caesars Drai's and CEC, despite our belief that the 
financing package and other liquidity enhancements, including a 20-month 
interest reserve, provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service 
obligations over at least the next few years. 

We could lower the ratings on CEC, and in turn on Caesars Drai's, if Caesars' 
weak performance trends experienced in the second quarter continue, or if we 
no longer believe that Caesars' EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2013 and 
that positive momentum will start to build again in the Las Vegas region. 
Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive operating momentum to 
continue into 2014, we believe CEC could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed 
charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to 
restructure its debt obligations. Given CEC's very weak credit measures and 
limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of the outlook to stable or 
positive rating momentum would require meaningful outperformance relative to 
our forecast. 

In addition, we could lower the rating if the casino and hotel EBITDA 
underperforms our expectations and we no longer expect it to ramp up to a 
level of cash flow closer to or in excess of the lease payments made by CEOC. 
Given CEC's limited ability to access additional cash flow generated at 
Caesars Drai's beyond the casino and hotel components, failure of the property 
to generate sufficient cash flow to offset the lease payment could bring into 
question Caesars' willingness and ability to make these payments.

Ratings List

New Rating

Corner Investment Propco LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     
 $180M sr secd term loan due 2019       B                  
   Recovery Rating                      2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

