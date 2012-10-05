FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 5, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW
     -- World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's issuance is an 
ABS securitization backed by a collateral certificate representing an 
ownership interest in the receivables held by World Financial Network Credit 
Card Master Trust. The receivables are generated under consumer credit card 
accounts originated through various merchant agreements.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A, M, B, and C notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, our 
moderate stress scenario, credit risk, the servicer's experience, and timely 
interest and principal payments, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note 
Trust's $466.667 million asset-backed notes series 2012-D (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by a collateral 
certificate representing an ownership interest in the receivables held by 
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are 
generated under consumer credit card accounts originated through various 
merchant agreements.


The ratings reflect: 
     -- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes is sufficient 
to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 7.50%-9.50% base-case 
loss rate assumption, our 14.0%-16.0% base-case payment rate assumption, and 
our 24.0%-26.0% base-case yield assumption for each rating category. In 
addition, we use stressed excess spread assumptions to determine if sufficient 
credit support is available for each rating category. Our purchase rate 
assumption for this transaction is zero. All of the stress assumptions 
outlined above are based on our current criteria (see "General Methodology And 
Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations," published April 
19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit 
Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011). The class A, M, B, and C notes are 
supported by 25.00%, 21.25%, 16.50%, and 4.0% subordination, respectively, as 
a percent of the series 2012-D's aggregate note balance. Only the class C 
notes are supported by a dynamic spread account.
     -- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all 
else being equal, our 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA+ (sf)' ratings on the class A and M 
notes, respectively, will remain within one rating category of the assigned 
ratings in the next 12 months and our 'A+ (sf)' and 'BBB (sf)' ratings on the 
class B and C notes, respectively, will remain within two rating categories of 
the assigned ratings in the next 12 months, based on our credit stability 
criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
     -- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool based 
on our economic forecast, the trust portfolio's historical performance, and 
the collateral's characteristics. 
     -- Our view of World Financial Network Bank's (WFN's; not rated) 
servicing experience, ADS Alliance Data Systems Inc.'s experience as 
subservicer, and our opinion of the quality and consistency of WFN's account 
origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general 
operational practices. WFN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Data 
Systems Corp.
     -- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments 
by the legal final maturity date, which we based on our stressed cash flow 
modeling scenarios using assumptions that we believe are commensurate with the 
respective rating categories. 
     -- The transaction's underlying payment structure, cash flow mechanics, 
and legal structure.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available at "here".

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Related Criteria
     -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card 
ABS, Sept. 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card 
Securitizations, April 19, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
Related Research 
     -- Presale: World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust - 
Series 2012-D, Oct. 1, 2012
     -- U.S. Economic Forecast: He's Buying A Stairway To Heaven, Sept. 21, 
2012
     -- U.S. Credit Card Quality Index: Performance Remained Solid, But 
Improvements Are Likely To Slow, Sept. 6, 2012.
     -- U.S. Credit Card ABS Issuer Report: Loss Rates Stayed Stable In 
Second-Quarter 2012 Despite A Sluggish Economy, Aug. 9, 2012
     -- May 11, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed On U.S. Private-Label Card ABS 
From Seven Issuers On Adjustments To Key Performance Variables, May 11, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-D  

Class       Rating          Amount
                           (mil. $)
A           AAA (sf)         350.0
M           AA+ (sf)          17.5
B           A+ (sf)           22.2
C(i)        BBB (sf)          58.3
D(i)        NR                18.7

(i)The class C and D notes are not being offered publicly. NR-Not rated.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.