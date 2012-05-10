TEXT-Fitch affirms Kuwait International Bank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait International Bank's (KIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KIB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities in case of need, given the strong history of support for local banks during systemic crises. A change in the willingness or ability of the Kuwaiti authorities to provide sovereign support for KIB could lead to a change in the bank's IDRs and Support Rating. The VR reflects the bank's small franchise, lower profitability compared to peers, high loans and deposits concentration and high exposure to the weak real estate sector in Kuwait. It also reflects its adequate liquidity and strong capital ratios. Fitch notes that an upgrade of the VR would require a demonstrated success of KIB's new strategy and a recovery in the operating environment leading to further improvement in asset quality. Fitch considers a downgrade of the VR is currently unlikely unless there is a severe deterioration in asset quality affecting the bank's profitability and capitalisation. KIB's net profit decreased by 35% yoy in 2011 mainly due to higher loan impairment charges and lower impaired loans recoveries. With its roots as a specialised real estate bank, KIB is highly exposed to the real estate sector in Kuwait, which Fitch views as a concern. As financing is highly collateralised, the agency is comfortable with the low reserve coverage ratio due to the bank's ability and proven track record of repossessing the collateral. Given the oversupply in certain real estate segments (mainly offices) in Kuwait, Fitch expects asset quality to remain under pressure in the medium term. By repossessing collateral the bank was able to reduce its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio to 11.7% at end-2011 from 15.8% at end-2010. However, in Fitch's opinion, until these foreclosed assets are actually sold, they will still be considered problematic. In 2011, KIB embarked on a new strategy which aims to diversify the bank's earning streams and reduce concentration risk on both sides of the balance sheet. The strategy mainly focuses on international (participating in syndicated loans and increasing off-balance sheet activities) and retail banking. Fitch believes that the bank has the internal resources to successfully implement its strategy. However, in the agency's opinion, the pace of growth will be moderate given Kuwait's narrow economy. The lack of political consensus in Kuwait is also creating some inertia in the system, which is slowing down the revival of the economy and credit growth, and therefore delaying the recovery in the banking sector. Although improving, the bank's deposit base remains highly concentrated, which is a common feature in the Kuwaiti banking system, with the largest depositors being government entities. Despite being largely contractually short term, these deposits tend to be stable. In addition, the bank's portfolio of liquid assets provides an adequate buffer against deposit outflows. KIB's Fitch core capital ratio stood at a high 27% at end-2011, one of the highest in Kuwait, which mitigates Fitch's concerns about KIB's high loan concentration risk. Established in 1973 (as Kuwait Real Estate Bank), KIB had a 3% market share of assets and operated a domestic network of 18 branches at end-2011. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)