TEXT-Fitch affirms IM Cajastur MBS 1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Cajastur MBS 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, a Spanish RMBS transaction, as follows: Class A (ISIN ES0347458004): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; off Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0347458012): affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; Outlook Stable The loans in the underlying portfolio were originated by Caja de Ahorro de Asturias (Cajastur) now part of Liberbank S.A. (‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’). The class A notes were placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 16 November 2011, following the downgrade of Banco Popular Espanol S.A. to below ‘A’/‘F1’. The bank acted as the note paying agent and treasury account provider in this deal and was replaced on 24 November 2011 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, Sucursal en Espana (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+'). On 3 April 2012, Fitch maintained the class A notes on RWN due to the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’), which acted as the account bank, swap collateral account bank and commingling deposit account bank. Banco Santander (‘A’/Negative/‘F1’) assumed these roles on 10 April 2012. In line with the agency’s structured finance counterparty criteria, both BNP Paribas Securities Services and Banco Santander are deemed eligible counterparties to support the current ‘AAAsf’ rating of the class A notes, and as a result the agency has removed the notes from RWN. The reported performance of the assets is in line with Fitch’s expectations. As of March 2012, the outstanding balance of loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.5% of the current portfolio, while cumulative defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 12 months) were EUR1.1m, i.e. 0.2% of the initial pool balance. The outstanding balance of defaulted loans has been fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. Fitch expects the gross excess spread to remain sufficient for provisioning purposes on the upcoming payment dates. Given the current pipeline of late stage arrears, the agency does not expect to see a significant increase in defaults on the upcoming payment dates. For these reasons, the agency has affirmed the ratings on the notes. The transaction is a securitisation of Spanish mortgage loans to individuals and secured loans to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals. Fitch applied its RMBS and SME criteria to the relevant portions of the portfolio (31% of the current pool are SME loans). The agency considers that the SME segment of the portfolio has a higher probability of default than the standard residential loans granted to individuals. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)