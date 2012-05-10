TEXT-Fitch may still cut Sutton Bridge Financing Ltd rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 10 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Sutton Bridge Financing Ltd's (SBF) senior secured bonds on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: GBP195m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN USD150m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN The maintenance of the RWN reflects uncertainty about how the recently launched plant sale process will proceed and the precise implications that this may have for the bonds. EDF Energy is obliged by the European Commission (EC) to sell Sutton Bridge in the near term in a market where short-term spark spreads are very weak for gas fired power generation. Spot clean spark spreads have weakened further in the past six months to GBP1-GBP2/MWh due to weak power demand and an increase in coal-fired generation, which is relatively cheap compared to gas. Fitch expects that the spark spreads will increase in the medium term to more economically justified levels supported by a tightening UK reserve margin, due to the planned retirements of coal and then nuclear capacity, higher carbon prices and the need to supplement a higher share of intermittent wind capacity with flexible gas-fired generation. In a more favourable sale scenario, bidders deem that medium-term spark spreads will improve and that the plant's future cash flows support the bonds. In this case, the new owner can either meet the terms of the revised change in control provisions and keep the bonds in place or else prepay the bonds and break costs. Bondholders' consent was received in 2010 to amend the change in control provisions and allow EDF Energy to sell the plant if, inter alia, the revised transaction structure obtained an investment grade rating from two rating agencies. In an unfavourable sale scenario, bidders may take a more pessimistic view of medium-term spark spreads leading to bids insufficient to cover the bonds. In this case, EDF Energy would have to either seek the consent of the EC to delay the sale process or else to sell the plant but agree to fund any shortfall in order to prepay the bonds. Fitch notes that EDF Energy is incentivised by potential EC penalties to complete the sale process and, due to reputation reasons, ensure that bondholders are kept whole. There is a theoretical scenario where if plant valuations fall far short of the value to cover the bonds and EDF Energy is unable to delay the sale process, then EDF Energy may be unwilling to fund the shortfall. In this case, bondholders may ultimately be exposed to default. Fitch will review the RWN again within the next three months. The RWN may be resolved when there is further clarity on the likely outcome of the plant sale process, the proposed commercial and financial profile of the plant up to bond maturity and the implications for the bonds. The 'BBB' ratings are supported by the plant's stable operating performance which has recovered to normal levels following the 2010 outage. Financial performance has been healthy due to protection from market conditions afforded by the existing CTA with EDF Energy. The 12-month historical EBITDA debt service cover ratio as at 31 December 2011 stood at 1.84x. Sutton Bridge Power owns an 819 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station in England, which was financed in part by the proceeds of the two SBF bond issues. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)