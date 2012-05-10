TEXT-Fitch may now raise Edison SpA rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on Edison Spa’s ‘BB-’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to Rating Watch Positive (RWP) from Rating Watch Evolving. The agency has also affirmed Edison’s Short-term IDR at ‘B’. The rating action follows the approval from CONSOB (the Italian Stock Exchange Commission) of Edison’s revised share price for the mandatory tender offer that will complete the unwinding of Edison’s holding company and restructuring of Edipower’s shareholders group. In Fitch’s view, CONSOB’s approval on 3 May of the revised offer price to EUR0.89 per share from the initial offer of EUR0.84 per share made by Edison removes a critical hurdle for the transaction to complete within the timeframe indicated by the original agreement as 30 June 2012. The revision of the offer price followed a recommendation by CONSOB in early April that the initial offer price was not in line with the valuation of the assets. The incremental cost determined by CONSOB and now proposed by EDF (‘A+'/Stable) to Edison minorities will be shared by EDF and Delmi Spa, Edison‘s shareholders in Transalpina di Energia. As a result, the price paid by EDF to Delmi for Edison’s 50% stake held by Transalpina di Energia will be revised to reflect the higher valuation of the shares held by Delmi. In parallel, Delmi will increase the price for Edison’s 50% participation in Edipower to EUR660m from EUR600m. The amended agreements are now signed and subject to the approval from the EU antitrust authority which is due by today; the Italian antitrust authority has already given its clearance to the transaction. The last milestone for completion is now the finalisation of Delmi’s acquisition financing for Edipower. At closing, EDF will control 80% of Edison’s capital. This level will be further increased at the end of the mandatory tender offer period, which is expected to be completed by the end of July. The effect on Edison’s rating will depend on the level of financial, strategic and operational support that EDF is willing to provide to the company. Fitch believes that the likelihood of Edison’s standalone rating, ie excluding potential support from EDF, returning to the investment grade category is highly dependent on the ability to strengthen its liquidity position and the outcome of the renegotiation of gas contracts, expected to be completed by Q412. Fitch expects to resolve the RWP on Edison upon completion of the transaction and once there is more clarity regarding the abovementioned issues. If the transaction is completed, Edison’s liquidity profile will benefit from the cash proceeds (EUR660m) related to the sale of its 50% equity stake in Edipower and the reimbursement of Edison’s pro-rata contribution (50%) to the Edipower shareholders’ loan made at the end of December 2011 to repay Edipower‘s EUR1.1bn debt maturity. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)