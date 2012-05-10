FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Discovery Communications LLC new notes
May 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Discovery Communications LLC new notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Silver Spring, Md.-based cable network company Discovery Communications LLC'S
proposed $1 billion, 10- and 30-year notes issue its 'BBB' issue-level rating.
Parent company Discovery Communications Inc. will guarantee the
proposed issue, as it does for the company's other 	
public debt.	
	
The company plans to use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate 	
purposes. Pro forma for the transaction, the company's leverage rises to 2.8x, 	
from 2.3x as of March 31, 2012. This is inside the 3x threshold of maximum 	
leverage that we consider appropriate for Discovery's 'BBB' rating.	
	
Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Discovery reflects the company's 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile, anchored by a respectable portfolio of 	
cable TV networks. It also incorporates an "intermediate" financial risk 	
profile, based on moderate leverage and strong cash flow. The stable rating 	
outlook reflects our view that the company's strong cash flow generating 	
ability and sustained earnings growth will enable management to implement 	
shareholder-favoring measures and make some modest acquisitions without 	
causing a meaningful rise in leverage. We expect EBITDA growth to continue at 	
a satisfactory pace, and we have assumed that debt to EBITDA will remain below 	
3x, which we consider appropriate for Discovery at our 'BBB' rating. (For the 	
latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's 	
research report on Discovery Communications published March 13, 2012.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Discovery Communications Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Discovery Communications Inc.	
$1 bil 10-year and 30-year notes    BBB

