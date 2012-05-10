FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Host Hotels & Resorts outlook
#Market News
May 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Host Hotels & Resorts outlook

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We expect U.S.-based Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to benefit from
good growth trends in U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) and improving
credit measures. 	
     -- We are revising our rating outlook on Host to positive from stable.	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve 	
credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that are in line with our 	
targets for a one notch higher rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook 	
on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to positive from stable. We affirmed all ratings 	
on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.	
Rationale	
The positive rating outlook revision reflects our belief that Host may improve 	
credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line 	
with our targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our 	
expectation that the company will continue to pursue a significant level of 	
hotel acquisitions. We expect that U.S. RevPAR growth and Host's demonstrated 	
willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of equity to 	
finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and external 	
growth. 	
	
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our 	
assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and 	
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," 	
according to our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Host's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects 	
total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total lease adjusted debt in the low-teens percentage area at March 2012, and 	
the company's reliance on external sources of capital for growth as a real 	
estate investment trust (REIT). These credit measures include Host's pro rata 	
share of joint venture debt and EBITDA and announced debt repayment subsequent 	
to the end of the first quarter 2012. We believe continued revenue per 	
available room (RevPAR) growth in the U.S. lodging industry in 2012, as well 	
as Host's relatively prudent use of equity capital to expand its hotel 	
portfolio will enable the company to improve these credit measures over time. 	
Additionally, EBITDA coverage of interest expense was around 3x at March 2012, 	
which was good for the current rating. We anticipate that coverage will likely 	
increase in 2012 and 2013 due to EBITDA growth, and that Host will otherwise 	
maintain an adequate liquidity profile.	
	
Our assessment of Host's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on the 	
company's high-quality and geographically diversified hotel portfolio in the 	
U.S., strong brand relationships, and experienced management team. Partly 	
offsetting these positive attributes are the cyclical nature of the lodging 	
industry and the associated revenue and earnings volatility of the company's 	
owned hotel portfolio.	
	
Host's comparable hotel RevPAR increased 6.1% in the first quarter of 2012, 	
driven by higher occupancy and a 2.9% increase in ADR, boosting comparable 	
hotel adjusted profit margins 100 basis points. This and acquisitions drove a 	
23% EBITDA increase during the quarter (including Host's pro rata share of 	
unconsolidated joint-venture EBITDA). Host raised its 2012 comparable RevPAR 	
guidance to 5% to 7% from 4% to 6%, reflecting a strengthening group booking 	
pace. Host expects to be a net buyer of hotels this year, but says it will be 	
prudent, and that if hotel valuations increase further, it may wind up selling 	
more hotels than it currently contemplates. Host recently terminated the 	
acquisition of the Grand Hyatt Washington, D.C., which would have cost $442 	
million, including the assumption of a $166 million mortgage loan, under the 	
terms of the terminated purchase agreement. It did so because it believed the 	
valuation was too high, given macroeconomic and RevPAR concerns during the 	
second half of 2011.	
	
Host completed significant capital markets activity during the first quarter, 	
issuing $350 million in senior notes at a low coupon and using the proceeds 	
and the company's high cash balances to repay approximately $1 billion in debt 	
subsequent to the quarter's end. Host alsoissued $172 million in equity during 	
the quarter and put in place a new $400 million continuous equity offering 	
program, and sold the San Francisco Airport Marriott for $108 million. Cash 	
balances, pro forma for debt repayment and disposition proceeds after the end 	
of the quarter, were around $300 million. 	
	
The rating is also supported by the good expected lodging environment. Hotel 	
room demand in the U.S. achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we 	
believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more 	
moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will 	
improve around 3% in 2012 and 2% in 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted 	
at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe 	
occupancy will likely grow to 62% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in 	
average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 	
and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 5% 	
and 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single-digit area in 2013. 	
	
In addition to the aforementioned RevPAR expectations, key aspects of our 	
operating performance expectations for Host are:	
     -- We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR will grow in the mid-single-digit area 	
and that EBITDA will grow 10% to 15%, primarily because of continued room rate 	
increases. We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR likely will grow at the high end of 	
our U.S. industry range, because of its mix of upscale and luxury hotels.	
     -- Under these operating assumptions, we believe Host's total adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA will decrease to the 5x area, funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total debt will increase to the mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage 	
of interest expense will increase to the low-3x by the end of 2012. These 	
expected measures are good compared with average credit measure targets we 	
believe are in line with our 'BB-' rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
below 6.5x, FFO to adjusted debt around 10% and EBITDA coverage of interest 	
expense above 2x.	
     -- In 2013, we have incorporated into our rating the expectation that 	
Host's RevPAR increases by mid-single digits and EBITDA increases by 	
high-single digits. As a result, we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA can 	
improve to the mid- to high-4x area, FFO to adjusted debt would increase to 	
the mid- to high-teens area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense can 	
improve to the mid-3x area. These expected measures would be good compared 	
with average credit measure targets we believe are in line with a one notch 	
higher 'BB' our rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x and FFO 	
to adjusted debt around 15%.	
     -- We have not incorporated a significant level of acquisitions in these 	
expected credit measures, although we expect Host to continue pursuing them. 	
We believe Host will likely build in a very good cushion in credit measures in 	
2012 and 2013 at the current rating, and may build in a sufficient cushion to 	
absorb acquisitions and achieve a one-notch-higher rating. 	
     -- We believe Host likely will continue to partly finance acquisitions 	
with the issuance of equity. Host's frequent access of the equity market to 	
partly fund acquisitions gives it the ability to pursue them in the future 	
without significantly increasing leverage. This has been particularly 	
important given valuation multiples for its recently announced and completed 	
acquisitions were high and reflected competition for high-quality assets in 	
urban markets that propelled acquisition multiples to elevated levels last 	
year.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Host 	
has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant 	
elements of its liquidity profile are:	
     -- As a REIT, Host pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as 	
dividends, and relies on external sources of liquidity and asset sales to fund 	
growth. 	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.	
     -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even if forecasted 	
EBITDA declines by 15%.	
     -- We believe Host has satisfactory standing in credit markets and a 	
sound relationship with its banks.	
     -- We expect Host to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk 	
management. 	
     -- We expect the cushion relative to Host's financial covenants in its 	
credit agreement will remain good, and believe it would not violate these 	
measures, even if forecasted EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%.	
	
Also supporting Host's liquidity position are cash balances, pro forma for 	
debt repayment and disposition proceeds after the end of the quarter that are 	
around $300 million, and $859 million in availability under its $1 billion 	
revolving credit facility due November 2015. Under Host's continuous equity 	
offering program, used partly to fund acquisitions, the company raised $323 	
million in equity proceeds in 2011 and $172 million year to date in 2012. Host 	
is also expected to fund significant capital expenditures, which the company 	
anticipates will total between $550 million and $610 million in 2012. Host has 	
aggregate debt maturities of $246 million in 2013 (pro forma for the repayment 	
of the J.W. Marriott, Washington D.C. mortgage), and $644 million in 2014 (pro 	
forma for the redemption of the remainder of Series S notes). We believe Host 	
will successfully access capital markets to refinance these maturities. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Our rating on Host's senior notes is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the 	
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our 	
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's 	
recovery report on Host to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve credit 	
measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our 	
targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our expectation that 	
the company will continue to pursue a significant level of hotel acquisitions. 	
We expect that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth and Host's 	
demonstrated willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of 	
equity to finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and 	
external growth. 	
	
A one notch upgrade is contingent on our gaining confidence that the company 	
will be able to sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on average and FFO 	
to total debt around 15% on average. A downgrade is unlikely over the 	
intermediate term, but could arise from excessive debt-financed acquisitions, 	
or a worse-than-expected RevPAR moderation, causing credit measures to weaken.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Positive/--    BB-/Stable/--	
	
Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Positive/--    BB-/Stable/--	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.	
 Preferred Stock                        B-                 	
	
Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.