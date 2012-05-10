FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 10, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating (VR) at
'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this release.	
	
ADCB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that	
there is an extremely high probability of support from the UAE authorities in 	
case of need, given the bank's high systemic importance and government 	
ownership, as well as the strong history of support in the UAE. In addition, 	
Fitch believes that support would be forthcoming from the Abu Dhabi government 	
('AA'/Stable/'F1+), which has injected hybrid capital into the leading Abu Dhabi	
banks. The Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu 	
Dhabi government, holds a 58.08% stake in the bank. A change in Fitch's view of 	
the willingness or ability of the UAE authorities to provide sovereign support 	
for ADCB could change the bank's IDRs.	
	
The VR reflects ADCB's strong franchise, good earnings capabilities and improved	
liquidity and capital position. It also reflects its high real estate lending 	
exposure, which could weaken asset quality in the short term and higher lending 	
concentration compared to other rated UAE banks. 	
	
Fitch believes that further loan book diversification, demonstrated recovery on 	
rescheduled loans and an improvement in the operating environment could lead to 	
an upgrade of the VR. Further deterioration in asset quality affecting the 	
bank's capitalisation and profitability could lead to a downgrade of the VR.	
	
ADCB's pre-impairment operating profit has steadily increased by 13% p.a. for 	
the past three years. Lower loan impairment charges and a large one-off gain 	
from the sale of its Malaysian associate additionally boosted ADCB's net income 	
in 2011. Fitch expects profitability to remain robust but to grow at a slower 	
pace in 2012 due to strong competition, low loan growth and an increase in 	
funding costs. 	
	
The non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio decreased to an acceptable 4.6% at 	
end-2011 from a high 11.1% at end-2010 mainly due to the reclassification of its	
exposure to Dubai World as performing. However, similar to most banks in the 	
UAE, there was a significant increase in renegotiated loans in 2011, some of 	
which could become problematic in the future. The bank has also aggressively 	
written off AED2.5bn (2% of gross loans) during 2011. Fitch expects the Abu 	
Dhabi slowdown and the troubled real estate sector to continue to add pressure 	
on asset quality in the short term. 	
	
Liquidity has improved significantly over the past three years with the 	
loans/deposits ratio decreasing to 113% in Q112 from 145% at end-2009, although 	
this remains high compared to peers. More positively, the bank's highly liquid 	
assets provide an adequate buffer against deposit outflows. ADCB is primarily 	
funded by customer deposits and has diverse wholesale funding sources. The bank 	
continues to improve its funding base by increasing customer deposits, which 	
Fitch views as essential to reduce concentration and achieve healthy loan growth	
in the future.	
	
ADCB's capital position strengthened after the conversion of its mandatory 	
convertible bonds and the sale of its Malaysian associate. The Fitch core 	
capital ratio increased to 13% at end-2011 from 8% at end-2010. In Fitch's 	
opinion, the bank's adequate capital buffer and sustainable pre-impairment 	
operating profit mitigate the high loan book concentration risk. 	
	
Established in 1985, ADCB is the third-largest bank in the UAE in terms of 	
assets. The bank has a strong brand and a leading retail and corporate 	
franchise. 	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
	
ADCB	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'	
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' 	
Support Rating affirmed at '1' 	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'	
	
ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited 	
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.