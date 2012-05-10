TEXT-Fitch: European investor confidence in high yield rises

May 10 - European fixed-income investors are bullish on high-yield bonds relative to other sectors, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly credit market investor survey. High yield (HY) rose in popularity to become the most favoured sector, with nearly a quarter of fund managers voting for it as their top investment choice. This is a sharp rise from the 14% recorded in Q112 and took HY ahead of non-financial corporates (22%, down from 28%). Fitch has voiced concerns about the ability of leveraged borrowers to refinance maturing debt and is cautious about being too optimistic based on the latest survey results. European investor appetite for high-yield tends to be fickle, leading to a cycle of stop-start issuance. A worsening of eurozone economic and financial system risks could easily bring the European high-yield market to another temporary halt. Investors' outlook for HY credit conditions remain negative, according to the survey results. However, fewer fund managers expect conditions to deteriorate: 37%, down from 46% in the Q112 survey. 42% of investors expect HY issuance to increase, up from 30% last quarter. Approximately one-third of responds expect spreads to tighten. This is in line with the last survey and slightly higher than the proportion expecting widening. Despite ongoing eurozone concerns, Fitch anticipates higher quality HY issuers will be able to continue to price bonds. Issuance will be dominated by former investment-grade 'fallen angels' and mid-market industrial champions with incumbent market positions or international reach. Even issuers from crisis-hit markets such as Spain, such as Abengoa and OHL, may continue to have access to high-yield funding. However, lower rated speculative-grade companies looking for alternatives from their banking syndicates may find themselves crowded out of the high-yield market, particularly if risk aversion returns. Earlier this week, Monier, a 'B' rated German roofing company, pulled an expected bond issue because not enough investors were satisfied with the 10.5% coupon on offer. Considering that many 'B' rated companies - carrying relatively inexpensive 2006-2007 legacy loans - face refinancing pressure over the next 18 months, double-digit yields would represent a significant shock to cash flows. We expect issuers to delay bond sales while they lower leverage and seek amendments or extensions from existing lending groups. Still, the anaemic state of the leveraged loan market this year has supported a bumper year for high-yield bond issuance. Fitch estimates the equivalent EUR27.2bn has been placed so far this year, which is remarkable given that the European market has never surpassed EUR50 billion in a year. European investors have played a significant role in buying paper, but US investors have also increased their involvement as demand for assets outstrips domestic supply. Demand from US investors saw the percentage of European high-yield bonds issued in dollars climb to 50% earlier this year from its more typical range of 20%-30% in recent years. The Q212 survey was conducted between 27 March and 4 May, and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD5.6trn of fixed-income assets. The complete results of Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey will be published in a report in mid-May. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.