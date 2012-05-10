TEXT-S&P: April global corporate new issuance $138 bln

May 10 - Global corporate new bond issuance activity slowed to $138 billion in April from an average of $295 billion per month in the first quarter of 2012, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate New Issuance Slowed To $138 Billion In April 2012." New corporate issuance in the first four months of 2012 totaled just over $1 trillion. Of this total, investment-grade firms issued 62.5%, speculative-grade firms, 13.8%, and entities Standard & Poor's Ratings Services does not rate issued 23.7%. By comparison, in 2011, investment-grade companies issued 57.2% of the total $2.4 trillion that came to market, speculative-grade firms, 12.4%, and unrated companies, 30.4%. By region, European companies issued 39% of the 2012 total, U.S. companies, 33%, emerging markets firms, 17%, and firms from the other developed countries, 11%. "In April, fears about Europe's stability were again a concern of investors," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Spain's economy, in particular, appears set to contract in 2012, which has further implications for its budget deficit and a potential banking-sector government bailout." As a result, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on Spain by two notches to 'BBB+' from 'A' on April 26, 2012. The European Central Bank (ECB) has resisted purchasing sovereign Spanish bonds through its Securities Markets Programme (SMP), despite the marked increase in the country's financing costs. The yield for 10-year Spanish bonds exceeded 6% in the middle of April, before declining slightly to about 5.8% in the last week. In the U.S., the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that only 115,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs were created in April, following a 154,000 in March. The still-weak labor market is one of the factors that is hindering a more robust U.S. economic recovery. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.