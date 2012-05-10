FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: April global corporate new issuance $138 bln
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: April global corporate new issuance $138 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 - Global corporate new bond issuance activity slowed to $138 billion
in April from an average of $295 billion per month in the first quarter of 2012,
said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research, titled "Global Corporate New Issuance Slowed To $138 Billion In April
2012."	
	
New corporate issuance in the first four months of 2012 totaled just over $1 	
trillion. Of this total, investment-grade firms issued 62.5%, 	
speculative-grade firms, 13.8%, and entities Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services does not rate issued 23.7%. By comparison, in 2011, investment-grade 	
companies issued 57.2% of the total $2.4 trillion that came to market, 	
speculative-grade firms, 12.4%, and unrated companies, 30.4%. By region, 	
European companies issued 39% of the 2012 total, U.S. companies, 33%, emerging 	
markets firms, 17%, and firms from the other developed countries, 11%. 	
	
"In April, fears about Europe's stability were again a concern of investors," 	
said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. 	
"Spain's economy, in particular, appears set to contract in 2012, which has 	
further implications for its budget deficit and a potential banking-sector 	
government bailout."	
	
As a result, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating 	
on Spain by two notches to 'BBB+' from 'A' on April 26, 2012. The European 	
Central Bank (ECB) has resisted purchasing sovereign Spanish bonds through its 	
Securities Markets Programme (SMP), despite the marked increase in the 	
country's financing costs. The yield for 10-year Spanish bonds exceeded 6% in 	
the middle of April, before declining slightly to about 5.8% in the last week. 	
	
In the U.S., the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that only 115,000 new 	
nonfarm payroll jobs were created in April, following a 154,000 in March. The 	
still-weak labor market is one of the factors that is hindering a more robust 	
U.S. economic recovery. 	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.