TEXT-S&P rates Beam Inc new senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to Deerfield, Ill.-based spirits producer Beam Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured debt securities. The company expects the issuances to total about $600 million, comprising a five-year and a 10-year tranche (it will finalize the actual amounts and maturity dates at the close of the transaction). Beam will issue the debt under its Rule 415 shelf registration. The company has indicated that it expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance a portion of its pending acquisition of Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum brands and other assets from White Rock Distilleries. The corporate credit rating on Beam reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include the company's portfolio of known spirits brand names, which skew to the less-premium category; some geographic diversification; and the historically relatively stable cash flow characteristic of the competitive spirits industry. Our view of Beam's financial risk profile incorporates its still-high debt, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we expect will remain consistent, though on the weak end of our indicative ratio ranges for a significant financial risk profile. These ranges include 3x-4x for total debt to EBITDA and 20%-30% for funds from operations to total debt. RELATED RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Beam Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 New Rating New senior unsecured debt BBB-