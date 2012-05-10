TEXT-S&P: U.S. shadow banking supervisory framework is emerging

May 10 - Shadow banking encompasses a wide variety and complex set of financial entities and products that may still present an important systemic risk, but it hasn't yet filled the void traditional banking has left--contrary to some market perception, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "A Supervisory Framework For U.S. Shadow Banking Is Progressing Slowly." The term "shadow banking" first became prevalent in the aftermath of the financial crisis, and it lacks a universally consistent definition. But Standard & Poor's views shadow banking as credit intermediation (involving activities and entities) outside the regular banking sector, as the Financial Stability Board defines it. Shadow banking encompasses not only special-purpose vehicles that are beyond the Federal Reserve's supervision (such as money market funds and government-sponsored enterprises) but also specific instruments such as swaps, repurchase agreements, and asset securitizations. However, the term can oversimplify investment vehicles and products that are complex and interact very differently with the formal banking system. "Investors seem to be asking two key questions about shadow banking," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "The first is to what extent shadow banking might replace traditional banking in the U.S. financial sector." Fed data suggest that this has yet to happen. "The second question is whether banking regulators will effectively and quickly implement a supervisory framework that can contain systemic risk by eliminating regulatory arbitrage and providing greater transparency." Banking regulators are taking steps toward this, though they recognize that they still have work to do. Standard & Poor's believes swathes of shadow banking activity (in both new and existing forms) will continue to operate outside the reach of regulators once the economic recovery firms up. Shadow banking mimics traditional banking, though it doesn't have the protection, implicit or explicit, of a government guarantee that is available to depository institutions. During the recent financial crisis, it became clear that investors had blurred this key distinction and implicitly relied on the availability of a government backstop. "Now, regulators are attempting to establish better oversight over the shadow banking sector to lower the possibility of future interventions, to reduce contagion to the formal banking sector, and to eliminate reliance on government support," said Mr. Quintanilla. "In fact, many of the proposed regulatory reforms aim to increase investors' risk sensitivity and better align incentives among investors, originators, and intermediaries." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.