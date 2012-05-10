FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. shadow banking supervisory framework is emerging
May 10, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. shadow banking supervisory framework is emerging

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 10 - Shadow banking encompasses a wide variety and complex set of
financial entities and products that may still present an important systemic
risk, but it hasn't yet filled the void traditional banking has left--contrary
to some market perception, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services titled, "A Supervisory Framework For U.S. Shadow Banking Is
Progressing Slowly."	
	
The term "shadow banking" first became prevalent in the aftermath of the 	
financial crisis, and it lacks a universally consistent definition. But 	
Standard & Poor's views shadow banking as credit intermediation (involving 	
activities and entities) outside the regular banking sector, as the Financial 	
Stability Board defines it. 	
	
Shadow banking encompasses not only special-purpose vehicles that are beyond 	
the Federal Reserve's supervision (such as money market funds and 	
government-sponsored enterprises) but also specific instruments such as swaps, 	
repurchase agreements, and asset securitizations. However, the term can 	
oversimplify investment vehicles and products that are complex and interact 	
very differently with the formal banking system.	
	
"Investors seem to be asking two key questions about shadow banking," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "The first is to what 	
extent shadow banking might replace traditional banking in the U.S. financial 	
sector." Fed data suggest that this has yet to happen. "The second question is 	
whether banking regulators will effectively and quickly implement a 	
supervisory framework that can contain systemic risk by eliminating regulatory 	
arbitrage and providing greater transparency." Banking regulators are taking 	
steps toward this, though they recognize that they still have work to do. 	
Standard & Poor's believes swathes of shadow banking activity (in both new and 	
existing forms) will continue to operate outside the reach of regulators once 	
the economic recovery firms up.	
	
Shadow banking mimics traditional banking, though it doesn't have the 	
protection, implicit or explicit, of a government guarantee that is available 	
to depository institutions. During the recent financial crisis, it became 	
clear that investors had blurred this key distinction and implicitly relied on 	
the availability of a government backstop. "Now, regulators are attempting to 	
establish better oversight over the shadow banking sector to lower the 	
possibility of future interventions, to reduce contagion to the formal banking 	
sector, and to eliminate reliance on government support," said Mr. 	
Quintanilla. "In fact, many of the proposed regulatory reforms aim to increase 	
investors' risk sensitivity and better align incentives among investors, 	
originators, and intermediaries."	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

