TEXT-S&P 500 rising stars perform despite downgrade ratio
October 5, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P 500 rising stars perform despite downgrade ratio

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 5 - The credit profiles of rated companies in the S&P 500 Index weakened
slightly in third-quarter 2012, as downgrades outnumbered upgrades by more than
two to one, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research, titled "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Rising Stars Shine Despite
Increasing Downgrade Activity In Third-Quarter 2012."

During this time, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded 13 companies 
and upgraded six. The number of downgrades showed a marked increase from the 
second quarter, when only five companies were downgraded. Among the six 
upgraded companies, we saw three companies upgraded to investment grade from 
speculative grade. These new rising stars are Flowserve Corp. (FLS), Whole 
Foods Market Inc. (WFM), and Harman International Industries Inc. (HAR). 

"We expect that downgrades may outnumber upgrades in the next three months to 
two years, since rating outlooks and CreditWatch statuses show a slightly 
negative bias," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed 
Income Research. 

The companies in the S&P 500 Index are predominantly investment grade and show 
stronger credit measures than the average rated U.S. company (see "S&P 500 
Credit Profile: Upgrades Outnumber Downgrades In Second-Quarter 2012," 
published July 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Standard & Poor's rates 87% of the 
companies in the S&P 500 Index. Of these rated companies, 87% are considered 
investment grade (rated 'BBB-' and higher), which is a much higher portion 
than rated U.S. companies as a whole, of which only 48.2%% are investment 
grade. 



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

