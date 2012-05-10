TEXT-Fitch rates Discovery Communications proposed notes 'BBB'

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery) proposed 10- and 30-year senior unsecured note offering. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, and Fitch expects the majority to be deployed for share repurchases. Discovery will issue the senior notes under the senior indenture dated Aug. 19, 2009. The notes will rank pari passu with Discovery's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Like all the other senior unsecured debt issued at Discovery, the new notes are guaranteed by Discovery Communications Inc. (Guarantor). Similar to the existing bonds, covenants are limited. There is a limitation on liens of up to 10% of the Guarantor and its subsidiaries' total consolidated assets (in addition to standard carveouts) and a change of control provision that is triggered if any person becomes the beneficial owner of 50% or more of the voting stock of Discovery or the Guarantor and the ratings on the newly issued notes are downgraded below investment grade. Other change of control triggers include a majority change in the Board of Directors, the dissolution of the Guarantor, and/or if all or substantially all of Discovery's assets are sold, if any of the aforementioned are followed by a downgrade below investment grade. Fitch notes that there are cross default/cross acceleration provisions in regards to debt in excess of $100 million. The ratings are supported by the company's strong core brands, global carriage, leverageable content, growth prospects and solid credit metrics. Ratings concerns continue to center on the significant contribution of cyclical advertising revenue, a competitive landscape of similar programming on other cable channels, the general volatility associated with hit-driven content and the company's dependence on the Discovery and TLC brands. Fitch expects substantially all of the proceeds to be used for share repurchases. Discovery has $1.6 billion remaining under its recently increased $3 billion share repurchase authorization. Such activity is well within the company's 'BBB' ratings. Discovery retains significant financial flexibility in its credit profile, given solid free cash flow, strong credit protection metrics for the ratings category, and a minimal near-term maturity schedule. Fitch expects annual free cash flow of nearly $1 billion, driven by the high margins, leveragability across markets and geographic regions, and low capital intensity associated with the cable programming business. Debt incurrence to fund share repurchase activity is incorporated into ratings up to Fitch's 3.0 times (x) leverage threshold for Discovery's 'BBB' rating. Fitch estimates total leverage of 2.2x at March 31, 2012. Further, while large-scale M&A activity is not anticipated given the dearth of cable network assets available for sale, Fitch believes there is room at the 'BBB' level to absorb some mid-sized acquisitions, underscored by Fitch's current belief that the company would restore leverage to under 3.0x within a 12-month timeframe. Fitch acknowledges that John Malone has an estimated 23% voting control of Discovery (and 31% with respect to the election of common stock directors) and has been linked to aggressive shareholder friendly actions in the past. Fitch believes that Mr. Malone is comfortable with the company's financial strategy and will not be seeking a more aggressive capital structure. Additionally, Fitch believes that Advance/Newhouse, which has approximately 26% voting control of Discovery, has traditionally operated on a fiscally conservative basis, further mitigating any governance concerns. Fitch views Discovery's liquidity profile as solid, particularly given the absence of maturities until $850 million comes due in 2015. The company had $1 billion of cash at March 31, 2012, and $1 billion available under the undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing October 2015. Liquidity is further bolstered by annual free cash flow that Fitch expects to approach $1 billion. Total debt at March 31, 2012 was $4.2 billion and consisted primarily of: --$850 million of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2015; --$500 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019; --$1.3 billion of 5.05% senior unsecured notes due 2020; --$650 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021; and --$850 million of 6.35% senior unsecured notes due 2040. Fitch rates Discovery as follows: --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers' (June 12, 2007). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers