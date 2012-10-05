FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rats Lancashire Holdings Ltd senior notes 'BBB'
#Market News
October 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P rats Lancashire Holdings Ltd senior notes 'BBB'

Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' senior debt rating to Lancashire Holdings Ltd.'s $130 million
5.70% fixed-interest senior notes due 2022. The company intends to use the net
proceeds for general corporate purposes, including supporting potential
opportunities in the underwriting operations of its subsidiaries, repayment of
indebtedness, or financing capital-management strategies such as the repurchase
of common shares pursuant to its share-repurchase program or the payment of
dividends.

Including this new issuance, Lancashire's pro-forma financial leverage as of 
June 30, 2012, was near 15% and its last-12-months interest coverage was about 
10x. We expect Lancashire's financial leverage to remain less than 20% and 
interest coverage more than 5x for the near term.

The company met our expectations through the first half of 2012. Lancashire's 
first-half 2012 gross premiums written increased by 35.5% to $515 million as 
the company expanded its global property segment, particularly in property 
retrocession and catastrophe excess of loss. A significant portion of the 
increase in property retrocession was ceded to the Accordion sidecar, which 
was launched in May 2011. Despite development of $24.6 million on the Costa 
Concordia marine loss in second-quarter 2012, Lancashire's underwriting 
performance improved modestly through June 30, 2012, with a combined ratio of 
69.2%, compared with 73.7% in the first half of 2011 (including equity-based 
compensation as an expense). Net income as of June 30, 2012, rose to $103.7 
million from $97.5 million in the first half of 2011.

RATINGS LIST

Lancashire Holdings Ltd.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB/Stable/--

NEW RATING

Lancashire Holdings Ltd.
 $130 mil sr notes due 2022            BBB

