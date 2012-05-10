FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 4
basis points (bps) to 205 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 1 bp to 638 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 4 bps
to 140 bps, 'A' narrowed by 5 bps to 175 bps, and 'BBB' narrowed by 4 bps to 250
bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads remained flat at 457 bps and 682 bps,
respectively, and 'CCC' narrowed by 5 bps to 1,021 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions and banks narrowed by 3 bps each to 296 	
bps and 315 bps, respectively. Industrials and utilities tightened by 4 bps 	
each to 295 bps and 207 bps, respectively. Telecommunications tightened by 1 	
bp to 324 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 202 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 	
average of 656 bps and its five-year moving average of 727 bps. We expect 	
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 	
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 	
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 	
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 	
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 	
continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

