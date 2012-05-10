TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

May 10 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 4 basis points (bps) to 205 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 638 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 4 bps to 140 bps, 'A' narrowed by 5 bps to 175 bps, and 'BBB' narrowed by 4 bps to 250 bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads remained flat at 457 bps and 682 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' narrowed by 5 bps to 1,021 bps. By industry, financial institutions and banks narrowed by 3 bps each to 296 bps and 315 bps, respectively. Industrials and utilities tightened by 4 bps each to 295 bps and 207 bps, respectively. Telecommunications tightened by 1 bp to 324 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 202 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 656 bps and its five-year moving average of 727 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.