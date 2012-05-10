TEXT-S&P: outlook for slow regional growth in U.S.

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its baseline forecast for U.S. regions varies but is generally positive, in a forecast published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report, "Sector Economic And Credit Conditions Forecast: U.S. State And Local Governments To See Gradual But Uneven Revenue Improvement," notes that Standard & Poor's forecast for states is stronger than for local governments. This is because the former is more dependent upon income taxes while the latter is more dependent on property taxes, which have not yet recovered from the drops of the past four years. The report discusses Standard & Poor's three forecasts -- the baseline, optimistic, and pessimistic -- and the repercussions of each for the sector. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.