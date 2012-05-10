FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Standard Bank exchange bonds 'B+'
May 10, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Standard Bank exchange bonds 'B+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB) RUB5bn
senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bonds (BO-06 series) a Long-term rating of
'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.	
	
The bonds bear a 9.4% coupon rate. The issue is due in May 2015 and bondholders
have a put option exercisable in November 2013. RSB's obligations under the
bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except
claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other
senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 63% of the bank's
total liabilities at end-2011, according to RSB's 2011 IFRS disclosures.	
	
At end-2011, RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according to
management's estimates held 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in POS
loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
Alexei Chagovets	
Associate Director	
+7 495 956 9901	
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited	
6 Gasheka Street,	
Moscow, 125047	
	
Secondary Analyst	
Anton Naberoukhin	
Associate Director	
+7 495 956 9901	
	
Committee Chairperson	
James Watson	
Managing Director	
+7 495 956 6657	
	
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 08, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203
530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

