TEXT-S&P rates Cunningham Lindsey Group Ltd
October 5, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Cunningham Lindsey Group Ltd

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
CLGL is refinancing its existing capital structure in conjunction with 
acquisition by private-equity sponsor CVC Capital Partners.
We are assigning our 'B' counterparty credit rating to CLGL following 
announcement of the acquisition.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's 
credit-protection measures will support the rating in the next two years.

Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term 
counterparty credit rating to Cunningham Lindsey Group Ltd. (CLGL) following 
the announcement of private-equity sponsor CVC Capital Partners' (CVC) 
acquisition of a majority ownership interest in the company. At the same time, 
we are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating with '3' recovery rating to the 
company's proposed first-lien facilities consisting of a $395 million term 
loan and a $140 million revolver. The '3' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 
payment default. We also assigned our 'B-' debt rating with a '5' recovery 
rating to the company's proposed $125 million second-lien term loan. The '5' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery of 
principal in the event of a default. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Our counterparty credit rating on CLGL, which owns various subsidiaries across 
broad regions, reflects the company's marginal liquidity and limited financial 
flexibility resulting from its highly leveraged capital structure with a high 
amount of intangible assets. Furthermore, in our view the company faces 
integration and execution risks in its growth-by-acquisition strategy, though 
we believe this will be generally manageable based on its track record. 
Offsetting these negative factors is the company's good competitive position 
as one of the largest global loss-adjusting and claims-management services 
providers. In addition, the company differentiates itself from peers through 
its increasingly diverse revenue streams across a broad geographic platform 
and service provisions, and improving operating performance.

The $934 million (net of cash) acquisition of majority ownership interest in 
CLGL by CVC includes a sizable $349 million equity component (about 40% of the 
considered purchase price); however, a $585 million debt-funding component 
(the other 60%) somewhat worsens the company's credit fundamentals. 
Specifically, our adjusted pro-forma total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio 
deteriorates to 5.8x from about 2.6x for full-year 2011 before the 
transaction. We believe that, although the proposed recapitalization under CVC 
would result in somewhat weaker credit-protection measures, the company's 
business and financial profile will enable it to deleverage gradually.

CLGL is issuing a seven-year first-lien term loan B of $395 million, a $140 
million five-year revolving facility ($65 million will be drawn at closing), 
and a 7.5-year second-lien term loan of $125 million to finance its 
recapitalization in conjunction with the CVC acquisition. We expect the 
transaction to close in November 2012.

CLGL is one of the largest global third-party claims administrators providing 
services to property and casualty insurance companies, brokers, and 
self-insured corporations in 61 countries with 469 locations and 6,060 
employees worldwide since 1923. The company was restructured and privatized in 
late 2007 by Stone Point Capital and Fairfax Holdings. Since then the company 
completed a series of acquisitions, the most significant being its acquisition 
of GAB Robins International (GAB) in 2009 and GAB Robins U.S. loss-adjusting 
services in 2011. The previous acquisitions provide CLGL meaningful presences 
in U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, and China and other 
Asian countries. The company is currently a market leader in the U.K., 
Netherlands, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, which differentiates it from 
peers. The company is also known for its expertise in U.K. subsidence business 
and high-end specialty adjusting business. We expect the company to grow its 
business organically and through acquisitions because of its local 
orientation. Key execution and integration risk will be talent retention and 
potential goodwill impairment as a result of poor due diligence. Because the 
business is relationship driven, experienced staff is the key resource for 
CLGL's future business expansion.

CLGL's financial profile is limited by its marginal liquidity and financial 
flexibility resulting from its highly leveraged capital structure with a high 
amount of intangible assets. We expect CVC to contribute 65% of the pro-forma 
equity to acquire a majority interest, Stone Point and Fairfax to roll 20%, 
and Allied World Assurance Co. to co-invest as financial partner for 8% of the 
pro-forma equity. The management team will likely contribute the remaining 7% 
to re-align its ownership and compensation structure with the shareholders.

In 2011, the company generated consolidated net income of $43.8 million with 
an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 14%. Total debt outstanding and capital 
lease outstanding were $220 million, which was about 2.0x the adjusted EBITDA. 
Because the company is not publicly traded, its financing resource is limited 
aside from its majority owners. The company's liquidity is marginal and the 
exchange rate creates moderate volatility to operating cash flow. Its 
short-term liquidity needs due to the potential acquisitions will be covered 
by the new credit facilities. Capital is weak, and 50% of its total assets are 
intangible.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on CLGL to be 
published in the near future.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to enhance its market position 
through a series of acquisitions targeting regional small companies that 
generate EBITDA margins in a range of 11%-14%, and to maintain its trajectory 
of favorable performance, with overall organic growth in the positive low- to 
mid-single digits on continued market share gains. Due diligence is the key to 
managing acquisition risks. We expect CLGL to maintain a marginal financial 
profile and generate an adjusted margin of 11%-14%, with a 
debt-to-last-12-months adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 6x and EBITDA 
fixed-charge coverage of 2x or more. Overall, we expect CLGL to maintain its 
earnings and stay compliant with its financial covenants under the new credit 
facilities. If CLGL is unable to meet these expectations, we could lower the 
rating one notch. A positive rating action is possible if the company 
demonstrates a sustainable track record of improved earnings and leverage 
metrics.

Related Criteria And Research
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

Ratings List
New Rating

Cunningham Lindsey Group Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured
  US$395 mil 1st lien term bank ln due  B                  
  12/31/2019                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$125 mil 2nd lien bank ln due       B-                 
  12/31/2020                            
   Recovery Rating                      5                  
  US$140 mil 1st lien revolver bank ln  B                  
  due 12/31/2017                        
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
