TEXT-Fitch affirms Blue Granite Investments No. 1 (Proprietary)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has resolved the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Blue Granite Investments No. 1 (Proprietary) Limited (Blue Granite 1) and affirmed the ratings, as follows: Class A4 Notes: 'AAA(zaf)', affirmed, RWN removed; Outlook Stable Class B Notes: 'AA(zaf)', affirmed, RWN removed; Outlook Stable Fitch initially placed the notes on RWN on 12 August 2010 following a material deterioration of the performance of the transaction and the South African mortgage market more generally, and to reflect the possibility of downgrades as a result of revised mortgage criteria. The agency has affirmed the notes' ratings based on the revised mortgage loss criteria published on 2 March 2012, which takes into account the performance of the South African mortgage market over recent years. The performance of the transaction is in line with the sector, which has seen significant improvement since the worst performing years of 2008 and 2009. The portfolio however still comprises a significant proportion of distressed loans (4.5% of the portfolio is in arrears by more than 90 days) as well as formerly distressed and potentially restructured loans (another 4.7% of the portfolio has been in arrears by more than 90 days over the past two years). Fitch based the portfolio analysis on its updated criteria and expects a further 7.7% of defaults in the transaction. The analysis also concluded on a 'AAAzaf' lifetime default rate of 29% and an average recovery rate of 71.6%. The agency believes that the current difficulties in reselling properties attached to defaulted loans are adequately reflected by the market value declines (MVD) and property sales timing of Fitch's updated criteria. In addition to the mortgage pool the transaction is enhanced by significant cash assets, including (i) a cash reserve (2.3% of the notes balance), (ii) a redraw reserve (2.8% of the notes balance) which, since the discontinuation of loan redraw funding in May 2009, acts as a second cash reserve and (iii) an arrears reserve (4.1% of the notes balance), which since November 2010 cannot amortise below the ZAR70m floor. The total credit enhancement available to the transaction (disregarding any recoveries on currently defaulted assets), currently amounts to 24.7% for the class A notes and 19.8% for the class B notes. The transaction also features healthy excess spread (between 1.10% and 1.30% annualised) which has largely covered period defaults over the last few payment dates. The transaction structure provides for the payment of interest on all notes before any allocations to principal and provisioning unless the rather weak interest deferral triggers are breached. The deferral of interest on each class of notes would only occur after the corresponding class has become fully deficient; interest deferral can also be reversed. The structure would thus convert the income shortfall resulting from significant defaults into an additional principal deficiency, thereby affecting even the most senior notes. In addition, the current pro-rata redemption of the notes, even though allowed as a result of an increase in credit enhancement since closing allows some principal distribution to non-senior noteholders. These structural elements are rather positive for the mezzanine and junior notes as interest and principal payments are paid even in somewhat distressed scenarios, but they can also divert principal away from senior noteholders and as such, reduce their protection. As the effects are most material in scenarios of late defaults and significantly rising interest rates, the senior note ratings are sensitive to these assumptions. Notwithstanding, Fitch believes that the available credit enhancements including the reserve accounts provides sufficient protection to mitigate the possible weakness in the priority of payments. The notes remain nonetheless more exposed to significantly rising interest rates than other structured finance transactions.