FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Blue Granite Investments No. 1 (Proprietary)
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Blue Granite Investments No. 1 (Proprietary)

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has resolved the Rating Watch Negative 	
(RWN) on Blue Granite Investments No. 1 (Proprietary) Limited (Blue Granite 1) 	
and affirmed the ratings, as follows:	
	
Class A4 Notes: 'AAA(zaf)', affirmed, RWN removed; Outlook Stable	
Class B Notes: 'AA(zaf)', affirmed, RWN removed; Outlook Stable	
	
Fitch initially placed the notes on RWN on 12 August 2010 following a material 	
deterioration of the performance of the transaction and the South African 	
mortgage market more generally, and to reflect the possibility of downgrades as 	
a result of revised mortgage criteria. The agency has affirmed the notes' 	
ratings based on the revised mortgage loss criteria published on 2 March 2012, 	
which takes into account the performance of the South African mortgage market 	
over recent years. 	
	
The performance of the transaction is in line with the sector, which has seen 	
significant improvement since the worst performing years of 2008 and 2009. The 	
portfolio however still comprises a significant proportion of distressed loans 	
(4.5% of the portfolio is in arrears by more than 90 days) as well as formerly 	
distressed and potentially restructured loans (another 4.7% of the portfolio has	
been in arrears by more than 90 days over the past two years). Fitch based the 	
portfolio analysis on its updated criteria and expects a further 7.7% of 	
defaults in the transaction. The analysis also concluded on a 'AAAzaf' lifetime 	
default rate of 29% and an average recovery rate of 71.6%. The agency believes 	
that the current difficulties in reselling properties attached to defaulted 	
loans are adequately reflected by the market value declines (MVD) and property 	
sales timing of Fitch's updated criteria. 	
	
In addition to the mortgage pool the transaction is enhanced by significant cash	
assets, including (i) a cash reserve (2.3% of the notes balance), (ii) a redraw 	
reserve (2.8% of the notes balance) which, since the discontinuation of loan 	
redraw funding in May 2009, acts as a second cash reserve and (iii) an arrears 	
reserve (4.1% of the notes balance), which since November 2010 cannot amortise 	
below the ZAR70m floor. The total credit enhancement available to the 	
transaction (disregarding any recoveries on currently defaulted assets), 	
currently amounts to 24.7% for the class A notes and 19.8% for the class B 	
notes. The transaction also features healthy excess spread (between 1.10% and 	
1.30% annualised) which has largely covered period defaults over the last few 	
payment dates.	
	
The transaction structure provides for the payment of interest on all notes 	
before any allocations to principal and provisioning unless the rather weak 	
interest deferral triggers are breached. The deferral of interest on each class 	
of notes would only occur after the corresponding class has become fully 	
deficient; interest deferral can also be reversed. The structure would thus 	
convert the income shortfall resulting from significant defaults into an 	
additional principal deficiency, thereby affecting even the most senior notes.  	
In addition, the current pro-rata redemption of the notes, even though allowed 	
as a result of an increase in credit enhancement since closing allows some 	
principal distribution to non-senior noteholders.	
	
These structural elements are rather positive for the mezzanine and junior notes	
as interest and principal payments are paid even in somewhat distressed 	
scenarios, but they can also divert principal away from senior noteholders and 	
as such, reduce their protection. As the effects are most material in scenarios 	
of late defaults and significantly rising interest rates, the senior note 	
ratings are sensitive to these assumptions.	
	
Notwithstanding, Fitch believes that the available credit enhancements including	
the reserve accounts provides sufficient protection to mitigate the possible 	
weakness in the priority of payments. The notes remain nonetheless more exposed 	
to significantly rising interest rates than other structured finance 	
transactions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.