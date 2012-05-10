TEXT-Fitch affirms Mack-Cali Realty's BBB rating

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and Mack-Cali Realty, L.P. (collectively, Mack-Cali) as follows: Mack-Cali Realty Corporation: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’; Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.: --IDR at ‘BBB’; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at ‘BBB’; --Senior unsecured notes at ‘BBB’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects Mack-Cali’s strong fixed charge coverage, low leverage, solid liquidity position and granular tenant base. Credit concerns include the lack of geographic diversification and exposure to markets with weak fundamentals, most notably the suburban office market. Absent deleveraging equity offerings, Fitch expects Mack-Cali’s metrics to weaken going forward though remain consistent with the rating. Fixed charge coverage was 2.6 times (x) for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2012, compared with 2.3x and 2.5x during 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch projects fixed charge coverage will weaken to 2.2x through 2014 as the challenging operating fundamentals result in declining revenues. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less Fitch’s estimate of routine capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. Mack-Cali’s leverage is relatively low for the rating category at 4.6x for the TTM ended March 31, 2012. Leverage was 5.1x and 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch projects leverage will approach 6.0x through 2014, assuming the challenging operating environment continues to negatively impact recurring operating EBITDA and the company incurs additional debt to fund its development expenditures. Mack-Cali’s liquidity coverage is strong for the rating (pro forma for the company’s recent unsecured note issuance and pending note redemptions) at 2.5x through 2013. Liquidity coverage is defined as sources of liquidity divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, projected routine capital expenditures and development commitments). Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is solid for the rating at 2.7x (based on a stressed 9% capitalization rate) as of March 31, 2012, and the majority of Mack-Cali’s assets are unencumbered providing ample contingent liquidity. Mack-Cali’s solid credit metrics are partially offset by the challenging leasing environment resulting from the geographic concentration in suburban office markets that have weak fundamentals. Same-store net operating income (SSNOI) declined 3% in 2011, the second straight year of decline (-7% in 2010). Further, operating fundamentals were worse than the reported results imply, as SSNOI was positively impacted real estate tax refunds. Economic headwinds, high unemployment, high market vacancies and a continued migration by tenants from suburban office to central business districts have diminished the company’s ability to maintain occupancy and drive rental growth. As such, Fitch projects same-store net operating income will decline an additional 4% in each of the next two years which results in the deteriorating leverage and coverage metrics. A material deviation in strategy, a worsening in fundamentals beyond Fitch’s base expectations, or a sizable acquisition without sufficient equity could cause the deterioration in metrics to accelerate. The company’s projected funds from operations after deducting recurring capital expenditures and straight line rents, or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), are expected to approach and later exceed dividend distributions through 2014. This will place pressure on the company’s ability to generate internal liquidity. An AFFO payout ratio in excess of 100% could have negative rating implications. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that leverage and coverage metrics will stay within levels appropriate for the ‘BBB’ IDR despite the expected deterioration. Management remains committed to maintaining conservative credit metrics and would enact measures to offset higher leverage, if necessary, consistent with management’s track record. Additionally, the company’s solid liquidity position and unencumbered assets mitigate refinance risk. Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in the near to medium term, the following factors may result in positive momentum on the rating and/or Outlook: --Sustaining positive same-store net operating income growth for several consecutive quarters; --Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.5x (leverage was 4.8x as of March 31, 2012); --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.7x (coverage was 2.6x for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012); --Maintaining a liquidity coverage ratio above 2.0x. The following factors may result in negative momentum on the rating and/or Outlook: --Leverage sustaining above 6.0x; --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --A sustained liquidity shortfall; --A deviation in strategy or a transaction effected on a non-leverage neutral basis; --A dividend payout ratio exceeding 100% of AFFO.