TEXT-S&P cuts Spanish covered bond ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On April 26, 2012, we lowered our sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 from A/Negative/A-1. -- Following that rating action, we have today lowered our ratings on two Spanish public-sector covered bond programs, two Spanish mortgage covered bond programs, and eight multicedulas transactions, to reflect the changed sovereign rating and the impact of the country-risk exposure on these programs. -- We have also assigned a negative outlook to the rating on the public-sector and mortgage covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook for our rating on the sovereign. -- Our ratings on the public-sector covered bonds are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) May 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on four Spanish legislation-enabled covered bond programs and eight multicedulas ("repackaged" Spanish covered bonds) transactions (see list below). Today's downgrades follow our downgrade of our ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012). Specifically, we have lowered our ratings on: -- Two public-sector covered bond programs; -- Two mortgage covered bond programs; and -- Eight multicedulas transactions. Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above our rating on the related sovereign in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), we determine the maximum rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings based on the sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk exposure (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011; "EMU criteria"). This assessment caps any potential further uplift typically available under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). Under our EMU criteria, a covered bond program that has what we consider to be a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a one-notch uplift above the rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. A "low" country-risk exposure allows a maximum uplift of six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. If the sovereign's rating is in the speculative-grade category, the maximum uplift is five notches. Therefore, the effect of our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 is as shown below for the following Spanish covered bonds. PUBLIC-SECTOR AND MORTGAGE COVERED BOND PROGRAMS Issuer/ Country-risk Current Max rating Max CB exposure sov uplift CB program level rating from sov rating rating Banca Civica S.A. (Public-sector) High BBB+ 1 A-/Negative Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) (Public-sector) High BBB+ 1 A-/Negative Barclays Bank S.A. (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+/Negative CaixaBank S.A. (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+/Negative MULTICEDULAS PROGRAMS Issuer/ Country-risk Current Max rating Max CB exposure sov uplift CB program level rating from sov rating rating AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: series XXVI (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) Cedulas Grupo Banco Popular 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) Cedulas TDA 17, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) Cedulas TDA 18, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) Cedulas TDA 20, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: series A1 and A2 (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) Cedulas TDA 21, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) IM Cedulas 15, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) IM Cedulas 1 Grupo Banco Popular, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage) Low BBB+ 6 AA+ (sf) BBVA's and Banca Civica's public-sector covered bonds are backed solely by public-sector collateral originated in the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Under our EMU criteria and as shown in the table above, we classify the country-risk exposure as "high", and following the application of these criteria, our rating on these public-sector covered bonds is constrained to one notch above our rating on the sovereign, which means that the maximum rating on these covered bonds is 'A-'. We have therefore lowered our ratings on these public-sector covered bonds. The outlook is negative to reflect that for the sovereign, as any further rating action on the sovereign would directly affect our ratings on these public-sector covered bond programs. When we assess a country's risk exposure as "low", the maximum rating achievable on the covered bonds is six notches above the sovereign rating. This is the case for Barclays Bank and CaixaBank's mortgage covered bonds and the multicedulas transactions in the table above. Therefore, following our April 26 downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+', the legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds and multicedulas mortgage covered bonds ratings are capped at 'AA+' (see table above). The outlook is negative for these legislation-enabled covered bonds to reflect that for the sovereign, as any further rating action on the sovereign would directly affect our ratings on these mortgage covered bond programs. We have removed the outlooks assigned to the eight multicedulas transactions, as they were assigned erroneously. We have therefore lowered our ratings on all Spanish covered bond programs where the ratings were above the maximum potential ratings that we would assign under our EMU criteria. A-/Negative A+/Negative Spanish Public-Sector Covered Bonds: Cedulas Territoriales Barclays Bank S.A. AA+/Negative AAA/Stable Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias CaixaBank S.A. AA+/Negative AAA/Stable Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias Ratings Lowered Spanish Mortgage Multicedulas Transactions AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XXVI AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) Cedulas Grupo Banco Popular 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) Cedulas TDA 17, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) Cedulas TDA 18, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) Cedulas TDA 20, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series A1 And A2 AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) Cedulas TDA 21, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) IM Cedulas 15, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) IM Cedulas 1 Grupo Banco Popular, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)