#Credit RSS
May 10, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Spanish covered bond ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
OVERVIEW	
	
     -- On April 26, 2012, we lowered our sovereign rating on the Kingdom of 	
Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 from A/Negative/A-1.	
     -- Following that rating action, we have today lowered our ratings on two 	
Spanish public-sector covered bond programs, two Spanish mortgage covered bond 	
programs, and eight multicedulas transactions, to reflect the changed 	
sovereign rating and the impact of the country-risk exposure on these programs.	
     -- We have also assigned a negative outlook to the rating on the 	
public-sector and mortgage covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook for 	
our rating on the sovereign.	
     -- Our ratings on the public-sector covered bonds are based on our 	
criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions 	
underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding 	
covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.	
 	
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) May 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its credit ratings on four Spanish legislation-enabled covered 	
bond programs and eight multicedulas ("repackaged" Spanish covered bonds) 	
transactions (see list below).	
	
Today's downgrades follow our downgrade of our ratings on the Kingdom of Spain 	
(see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative," published on April 26, 2012).	
	
Specifically, we have lowered our ratings on:	
     -- Two public-sector covered bond programs;	
     -- Two mortgage covered bond programs; and	
     -- Eight multicedulas transactions.	
 	
Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance 	
transactions--including covered bonds--above our rating on the related 	
sovereign in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), we determine the 	
maximum rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings based 	
on the sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk 	
exposure (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: 	
Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011; "EMU criteria"). 	
This assessment caps any potential further uplift typically available under 	
our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And 	
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," 	
published on Dec. 16, 2009).	
	
Under our EMU criteria, a covered bond program that has what we consider to be 	
a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a one-notch uplift 	
above the rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. A 	
"low" country-risk exposure allows a maximum uplift of six notches above the 	
investment-grade rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are 	
located. If the sovereign's rating is in the speculative-grade category, the 	
maximum uplift is five notches.	
	
Therefore, the effect of our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 	
BBB+/Negative/A-2 is as shown below for the following Spanish covered bonds.	
	
PUBLIC-SECTOR AND MORTGAGE COVERED BOND PROGRAMS	
	
Issuer/   Country-risk  Current   Max rating  Max	
CB        exposure      sov       uplift      CB	
program   level         rating    from sov    rating	
                                  rating	
	
Banca Civica S.A. (Public-sector)	
          High          BBB+      1           A-/Negative	
 	
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) (Public-sector)	
          High          BBB+      1           A-/Negative	
 	
Barclays Bank S.A. (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+/Negative	
 	
CaixaBank S.A. (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+/Negative	
	
MULTICEDULAS PROGRAMS	
	
Issuer/   Country-risk  Current   Max rating  Max	
CB        exposure      sov       uplift      CB	
program   level         rating    from sov    rating	
                                  rating	
 	
AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: series XXVI 	
(Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
Cedulas Grupo Banco Popular 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 17, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 18, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 20, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: series A1 and A2 (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 21, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
IM Cedulas 15, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
 	
IM Cedulas 1 Grupo Banco Popular, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Mortgage)	
          Low           BBB+      6           AA+ (sf)	
	
BBVA's and Banca Civica's public-sector covered bonds are backed solely by 	
public-sector collateral originated in the Kingdom of Spain 	
(BBB+/Negative/A-2). Under our EMU criteria and as shown in the table above, 	
we classify the country-risk exposure as "high", and following the application 	
of these criteria, our rating on these public-sector covered bonds is 	
constrained to one notch above our rating on the sovereign, which means that 	
the maximum rating on these covered bonds is 'A-'. We have therefore lowered 	
our ratings on these public-sector covered bonds.	
	
The outlook is negative to reflect that for the sovereign, as any further 	
rating action on the sovereign would directly affect our ratings on these 	
public-sector covered bond programs.	
	
When we assess a country's risk exposure as "low", the maximum rating 	
achievable on the covered bonds is six notches above the sovereign rating. 	
This is the case for Barclays Bank and CaixaBank's mortgage covered bonds and 	
the multicedulas transactions in the table above. Therefore, following our 	
April 26 downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+', the legislation-enabled 	
mortgage covered bonds and multicedulas mortgage covered bonds ratings are 	
capped at 'AA+' (see table above).	
	
The outlook is negative for these legislation-enabled covered bonds to reflect 	
that for the sovereign, as any further rating action on the sovereign would 	
directly affect our ratings on these mortgage covered bond programs.	
	
We have removed the outlooks assigned to the eight multicedulas transactions, 	
as they were assigned erroneously.	
	
We have therefore lowered our ratings on all Spanish covered bond programs 	
where the ratings were above the maximum potential ratings that we would 	
assign under our EMU criteria.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade, April 30, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 	
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Lowered; Outlook Negative	
	
                       Rating	
Program/      To                    From	
Covered bond type	
	
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.      	
              A-/Negative           A+/Negative	
Spanish Public-Sector Covered Bonds: Cedulas Territoriales	
	
Banca Civica S.A.   	
              A-/Negative           A+/Negative	
Spanish Public-Sector Covered Bonds: Cedulas Territoriales	
	
Barclays Bank S.A.	
              AA+/Negative          AAA/Stable	
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias	
	
CaixaBank S.A.	
              AA+/Negative          AAA/Stable	
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias	
	
Ratings Lowered	
	
Spanish Mortgage Multicedulas Transactions	
	
AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XXVI	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
Cedulas Grupo Banco Popular 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 17, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
	
Cedulas TDA 18, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 20, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series A1 And A2	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
Cedulas TDA 21, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
IM Cedulas 15, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
IM Cedulas 1 Grupo Banco Popular, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos 	
              AA+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

