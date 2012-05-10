FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 10, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Southern Water Services

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS) continues 	
to report weak cash flow coverage of debt due to operating and financial 	
pressure. 	
     -- We believe that a challenging operating environment might delay the 	
recovery that we had anticipated in SWS' ratios from financial year ending 	
March 31, 2013. 	
     -- We are therefore assigning a negative outlook to our issue ratings on 	
the debt of SWS' finance subsidiary Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the issue 	
ratings by one notch if SWS' Standard & Poor's-adjusted cash flow coverage of 	
debt does not recover in line with our base-case forecast, or if the 	
regulator's ranking of SWS' operational performance declines from the current 	
level.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a negative 	
outlook to the debt issued by Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF), 	
the finance subsidiary of U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services 	
Ltd. (SWS). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' issue rating on SWSF's 	
class A bonds and our 'BBB' issue rating on its class B bonds.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook assignment reflects our opinion that a challenging operating 	
environment might delay the recovery in SWS' cash flow coverage of debt that 	
we had anticipated from financial year ending March 31, 2013, in our base-case 	
credit scenario. 	
	
In our opinion, SWS has weak cash flow coverage of debt. Standard & 	
Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to about 4% in the 	
financial year ended March 31, 2011, from about 8% in the previous year, and 	
we forecast that it will stay at about 4% in financial 2012. This decline 	
reflects a range of factors, including: a revenue shortfall resulting from 	
SWS' overestimation of the amount that it would charge metered customers 	
during the 2010-2015 regulatory period; the profile of infrastructure renewals 	
expenditure; rising capital expenditures (capex); and relatively high 	
inflation, which has increased our adjustment for inflation-linked debt. In 	
addition, we assess SWS as having relatively high gearing compared with its 	
rated peers, with the class A bonds accounting for about 73% of regulated 	
capital value on March 31, 2011. 	
	
In our base case, we anticipated a robust recovery in the cash flow coverage 	
of debt from 2013, supported by tariff increases allowed by the regulator, 	
good cost control, and a moderation of our financial adjustments. However, we 	
now believe that downside risks remain, due, for example, to a drought in 	
southern England that may increase energy costs for SWS; the company's 	
decision to bring its asset-management program in house, which creates some 	
uncertainty in the short term; and relatively high inflation that increases 	
our debt indexation adjustment. Similarly, we believe that metered customers 	
might consume less water due to restrictions imposed as a result of the 	
drought, leading to a reduction in SWS' revenues.	
	
In our assessment of business risk, SWS ranks below the peer group average 	
according to a range of operational performance measures set by the regulator. 	
For example, in 2011, SWS ranked 19 out of 21 water companies under the 	
regulator's new Service Incentive Mechanism. Such measures form a component of 	
our assessment of business risk because they speak to the quality of a 	
company's relationship with its regulator, which can impose financial 	
penalties for poor performance.	
	
The ratings on the class A and class B instruments issued by SWSF continue to 	
reflect the stable and predictable revenues streams from SWS' water and 	
wastewater operations, and a regulatory regime for the U.K. water sector that 	
we view as supportive and transparent. The ratings also incorporate support 	
from the whole business securitization structure, which includes mandatory 	
liquidity requirements, financial covenants, a defined waterfall of cash 	
payments giving priority to the class A debt, and restrictions on shareholder 	
distributions and business activities. 	
	
These credit strengths are offset by our view of an aggressive capital 	
structure, weak adjusted cash flow ratios for the rating category, and 	
below-average operational performance compared with SWS' water utility peers. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that SWS' cash flow coverage of debt 	
may not recover to the extent and pace that we previously forecast in our base 	
case, due in large part to a challenging operating environment.	
	
We would consider a downgrade of one notch if SWS' adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio 	
does not recover to at least 7% by March 2013, or if, under our assessment, 	
there is a material deterioration in the regulator's assessment of the 	
company's operational performance. 	
	
Conversely, if SWS is able to meet the FFO-to-debt guideline, we would 	
consider revising the outlook to stable and affirming the issue ratings, as 	
long as SWS maintains its current level of operational performance. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Regulatory Reforms Could Increase Credit Risk For Water Companies In 	
England And Wales, Nov. 15, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- U.K. Regulatory Ring-Fencing Risk for Utility Holding Companies: 	
Standard & Poor's Approach, July 8, 2003 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Exploring The Keys To Success For U.K. Water Corporate 	
Securitizations, Dec. 14, 2006	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                         To                     From	
Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd.	
 Senior Secured Debt                    A-/Negative             A-	
 Subordinated Debt                      BBB                     BBB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
