TEXT-S&P rates Global Bank Corp 2012-1 notes 'BBB-'

OVERVIEW -- Global Bank Corp.'s series 2012-1 note issuance is a secured covered bond issuance of a Panamanian mortgage portfolio transferred to a guarantee trust in HSBC Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2). -- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to the series 2012-1 notes. -- The assigned rating reflects the issuer credit rating on Global Bank Corp. y Subsidiarias, our view of the portfolio's credit quality, the two-month interest reserve account, the initial overcollateralization, and the transaction's legal structure, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Global Bank Corp.'s $200 million structured covered bonds series 2012-1 under its new $500 million covered bond program. The outlook is stable. This is the first issuance from this program, which will be Global Bank Corp. y Subsidiarias' (Global Bank's) primary mortgage covered bond issuance platform. Further issuances could be made under this program. The covered bonds issued under the new program represent the issuer's direct unconditional and unsubordinated obligations and rank pari passu among themselves. The covered bonds are backed by a cover pool of residential mortgages denominated in U.S. dollars and located in Panama; the covered bondholders have a priority claim on these assets. The program will have a separate cover pool that will be transferred to a guaranty trust in HSBC Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2). The rating reflects our view of: -- The first recourse to Global Bank (BB+/Stable/B foreign currency rating). -- The second recourse to a portfolio of mortgages transferred to a guarantee trust, and the credit quality of the portfolio, which can withstand stressed credit risk during a pass-through scenario (i.e., without considering the covered bonds' maturity date). -- The initial overcollateralization of 17.4% (one minus the amount of the liabilities divided by the amount of the assets). -- The two-month reserve account to cover any potential interest shortfalls. -- The fact that 46% of the portfolio benefits from an interest rate subsidy from the government Panama (BBB/Stable/A-2) during the first 15 years after the loan's origination. -- The transaction's legal structure, which contemplates a true sale of the mortgage loans from Global Bank to the guarantee trust, effectively isolating the mortgage portfolio from the issuer's assets in case of default. -- Our BBB/Stable/A-2 rating on HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A., the account bank. In our stress scenario, we assume that Global Bank becomes insolvent and the covered bond transaction has to instead rely on the cover pool assets for repayment, including the possible sale of the portfolio of mortgages to meet scheduled debt service. At the assigned rating, we expect that the credit support will be sufficient to withstand losses of approximately 14.8% (assuming a foreclosure frequency of 28% and loss severity of 53%). In this case, the securities may default if the sale of the collateral is insufficient to pay the securities on time. However, the assigned rating is one notch higher than the issuer credit rating on Global Bank, which reflects our view that credit support should be sufficient to cover credit losses under a stress scenario consistent with the assigned rating. This approach is consistent with the corporate recovery criteria, which indicate that a one-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating would apply when recovery prospects are more than 70%. Our stable outlook on the covered bonds transaction reflects our stable outlook on Global Bank. 