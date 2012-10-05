FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Blue Coat Systems revolving credit 'BB-' ratings
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Blue Coat Systems revolving credit 'BB-' ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB-' issue-level rating to Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Blue Coat Systems Inc.'s $25
million revolving credit facility (undrawn at closing) and $500 million
first-lien term loan. Blue Coat intends to use the proceeds to redeem $487.8
million of its existing first- and second-lien term loans. However, the
additional amount of first-lien debt in the new capital structure brings our
estimated first-lien recovery to the low end of our '2' (70%-90%) recovery
rating boundary, and we would likely lower the first-lien debt rating if the
company incurred any further material amounts of first-lien debt. Blue Coat is
refinancing its second-lien credit facilities as part of this transaction.  

The corporate credit rating and outlook are unaffected by the change of 
capital structure, as there is a very small amount of incremental debt. 

Pro forma for the transaction, the company's operating lease-adjusted debt to 
adjusted EBITDA is in the mid-4x area as of the latest 12 months ended July 
31, 2012. Our adjusted EBITDA adds back the deferred revenue fair value 
adjustment of $45.3 million, resulting from purchase accounting for the Thoma 
Bravo acquisition on Feb. 15, 2012, restructuring expenses, acquisition 
transaction fees, and stock-based compensation expenses. We expect modest 
reduction in leverage in the near-to-intermediate term as the company benefits 
from the latest restructuring efforts and the recent increase in security and 
WAN optimization product bookings.

The rating on Blue Coat reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile, 
characterized by its narrow product focus and significant competition from 
larger players, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. The company's 
diversified customer base, significant level of recurring revenue, and 
moderate free cash flow generation partially offset these factors. (For the 
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Blue 
Coat, published Aug. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery 
analysis, see the recovery report on Blue Coat, to be published as soon as 
possible following the release of this article.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Sept. 
27, 2012
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Blue Coat Systems Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              B+/Stable/--

New Ratings

Blue Coat Systems Inc.
 $25 mil. revolving credit facility   BB-
   Recovery Rating                    2
 $500 mil. first-lien term loan       BB-
   Recovery Rating                    2




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.