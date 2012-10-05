FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts AWAS Aviation Capital 'BB' rating on watch positive
October 5, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts AWAS Aviation Capital 'BB' rating on watch positive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

     -- On Oct. 5, 2012, Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS Aviation Capital 
Ltd. announced that its board of directors had approved the conversion of $800 
million of shareholder loans into equity.
     -- We are placing our ratings on AWAS, including the 'BB' corporate 
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We expect to raise the ratings, including the corporate credit rating 
to 'BB+' from 'BB', when the conversion is completed.

On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. on 
CreditWatch with positive implications.  

The CreditWatch listing follows AWAS' Oct. 5 announcement that its board of 
directors had approved the conversion of $800 million of shareholder loans 
into equity. The conversion of shareholder loans would reduce AWAS' debt to 
capital by about 8% to the high-70% area from the mid-80% area. However, 
because the company will still carry a heavy debt burden, which we expect to 
increase as it uses debt to fund new aircraft deliveries, we expect funds from 
operations to debt to remain at about 9%.

The ratings on AWAS reflect its position as a large provider of aircraft 
operating leases and its diversified fleet and airline customer base. Limiting 
credit considerations include exposure to cyclical demand and lease rates for 
aircraft, a weaker financial profile than some of its competitors, and a 
substantial percentage of encumbered assets, constraining options for raising 
capital. The ratings incorporate our expectations that these trends will 
continue over the next several quarters. Standard & Poor's characterizes AWAS' 
business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as 
"significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.

We expect to raise the ratings on AWAS, including the corporate credit rating 
to 'BB+' from 'BB', when the conversion of shareholder loans into equity is 
completed.

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Watch Pos/--    BB/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Watch Pos     BBB-
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1


 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
