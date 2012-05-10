TEXT-S&P cuts Securus Holdings Inc

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. prison telecommunications provider Securus is upsizing its first- and second-lien facilities to primarily fund a dividend payment to its preferred shareholders. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- We are lowering our issue-level ratings on the proposed first-lien debt to 'B' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '3' from '2'. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Securus will continue to increase revenue and EBITDA, resulting in margins remaining above 20%. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Dallas-based prison telecommunications provider Securus Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level ratings on Securus' upsized first-lien debt to 'B' from 'B+' and revised the recovery ratings to '3' from '2', as a result of a higher debt claim in our default scenario. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The proposed first-lien debt includes an upsized $40 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and an upsized $291 million term loan B due 2017. We also affirmed our 'CCC+' issue-level ratings on the company's upsized $105.5 million second-lien debt due 2018. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions. The proposed debt adds $60 million to the term loan B, $8.5 million to the second lien, and $5 million of capacity to the revolving credit facility. The company expects to use the additional debt, along with cash from the balance sheet, to primarily fund a $76.5 million dividend payment to the company's preferred shareholders, including private-equity sponsor Castle Harlan Partners. Rationale The ratings on Securus reflect the company's niche focus on a mature prison phone market and high debt. These risks overshadow the company's contracted recurring revenue stream, defensible competitive position, improving EBITDA margins, and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). We characterize the business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We project new contract wins and improving call volume over the next two years to drive revenue up over 8% in 2012 and 3% in 2013. While competitive forces could result in rising commission rates, we expect Securus to maintain margins over the next two years as top-line growth and improved bad-debt expense (from a continued shift to prepaid accounts) results in EBITDA growth. We expect the company to apply satisfactory annual FOCF of about $20 million to debt reduction during this period, resulting in EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.4x and leverage above 6.5x. Pro forma for the proposed dividend, projected leverage at December 2012 includes an adjustment for about $90 million in 12% payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity at parent Connect Acquisition Corp., which will offset most of the EBITDA growth we expect. Securus is one of the two leading independent providers of inmate telecommunications services to corrections facilities operated by city, county, state, and federal authorities in the U.S. and Canada. It has close to 30% share of an approximately $1.2 billion market, trailing only Global Tel*Link Corp., and services 2,200 facilities with contracts averaging three to five years. Call volume primarily drives revenue, which has recently shown positive growth after declining between 3% and 5% annually over the past three calendar years (pro forma for Securus' sale of its Syscon business unit in 2010). Securus' focus on a competitive, niche market and a high overall cost structure contribute to what we consider a weak business risk profile. Commissions paid to facilities remain a significant cost burden, and bad debt expense has historically been high. The company continues to implement measures to reduce bad debt exposure by shifting inmates to prepaid accounts funded by family and friends, and improving credit verification methods before completing calls. Prepaid revenue in 2011 was about 80% of direct call revenue. We project Securus will improve prepaid services to about 90% by 2013, contributing to lower bad debt exposure and helping the company maintain EBITDA margins of at least 20%. Multiyear contracts across a diverse customer base with an annual retention rate (as a percent of total direct call revenue) in the mid-90% area and a relatively stable inmate population provide visibility into recurring revenue, partially tempering the business risks. Securus developed a proprietary software-based centralized call platform that reduces total cost of ownership, improves reliability, and provides additional features to customers. It expects to convert all customers to the system by the end of 2013. We believe this platform will reduce costs relative to a comparable premise-based telecommunications system, while the additional features could provide an advantage in competitive contract bids. These factors, combined with its market share, give Securus a defensible competitive position, in our view, and we believe it could benefit from continued consolidation within the sector. Liquidity Pro forma for the dividend, we consider Securus' liquidity "adequate." Sources of liquidity include an undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and our expectation for about $20 million of annual FOCF, after accounting for about $20 million of capital expenditures. Our assessment of Securus' liquidity incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by over 1.3x for the next two years; -- Net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%; -- The company will maintain at least 20% EBITDA cushion on the proposed leverage and fixed-charge coverage covenants throughout the next year; -- There are no meaningful debt maturities until the revolving credit facility is due in 2016; and -- Because the company has positive cash flow and a stable contracted revenue base, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Securus, published on separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Securus will continue to increase revenue and EBITDA, resulting in margins remaining above 20%. However, the stable outlook also considers the limited industry growth potential and the likelihood that debt levels will remain high, primarily due to financial policies that favor debt-financed dividends, which makes an upgrade unlikely. Conversely, we could lower the rating over the next year if inmate call volumes drop because of contract losses to competitors or the company's gross margin declines 300 basis points from current levels. This could potentially result in limited FOCF, restricted liquidity, or interest coverage of 2.0x or lower with no near-term prospects for improvement. Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)