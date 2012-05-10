FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Peru Payroll Deduction Finance notes 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Peru Payroll Deduction Finance notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the issuance of
senior secured class A notes by Peru Payroll Deduction Finance Limited, a
special-purpose company incorporated in the Cayman Islands:	
	
--Class A zero-coupon notes due 2029 with a notional amount of approximately US$	
230 million, 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.	
	
Fitch's rating addresses the likelihood of timely payment on a monthly basis 	
according to the schedule stated in the indenture.	
	
The 'BBB-' rating on the notes is driven by the following factors: i) seniority 	
over the mandatory contributions to Seguro Social de Salud (EsSalud) by all 	
formally employed workers in Peru, ii) no exposure to construction risk, iii) 	
the sovereign ratings of Peru, iv) the potential for interference by EsSalud and	
the Government of Peru (GOP), and v) the potential for political risk.	
	
The underlying issuance is a securitization of the rights to receive future 	
payments from EsSalud in the form of retribucion por inversiones certificado de 	
avance de obras (RPI-CAOs). RPI-CAOs are related to the construction and 	
equipment provision of two hospitals and two medical distribution centers (the 	
projects) in the greater Lima metropolitan area. Pursuant to three asociacion 	
publica privada (APP) agreements, Villa Maria Salud, Callao Salud, and Salog 	
(the operators) will build and operate their respective projects.	
	
Total RPI-CAOs expected to be purchased will provide future cash flows in 	
aggregate of approximately US$230 million. Transaction proceeds of approximately	
US$146 million equal the present value of these cash flows discounted at a yield	
to be determined at pricing.	
	
RPI-CAOs are unconditional and irrevocable obligations of EsSalud to make fixed 	
payments denominated in U.S. dollars to the operator, and once the RPI-CAOs have	
been sold, to the RPI-CAO titleholders. EsSalud will make payments on the 	
RPI-CAOs issued with respect to the projects through a master trust.	
	
Repayment of the notes is supported by the mandatory social security 	
contributions of 9% of all formally employed workers' salaries.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.