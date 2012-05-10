FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Willbros Group 'B-' ratings
May 10, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Willbros Group 'B-' ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based engineering and construction company Willbros Group Inc.'s 	
operating results are improving, and the company continues to repay debt. 	
     -- The company has resumed filing financial statements with the SEC and 	
reached a settlement on the West Africa Gas Pipeline Co. lawsuit that we 	
believe is financially manageable.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch. 	
     -- We are assigning a negative outlook, reflecting Willbros' need to 	
refinance upcoming debt maturities prior to June 2013 and limited headroom 	
under its leverage covenant as levels step down over the next few quarters.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Houston-based engineering and 	
construction (E&C) company Willbros Group Inc.. At the same time, we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative 	
implications on March 2, 2012. The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Willbros reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile, with our assessment of "less than adequate" liquidity. Although 	
Willbros' operating results are improving and the company continues to repay 	
debt, the company's revolving credit facility ($59 million outstanding as of 	
March 31, 2012) matures June 30, 2013. The company also has limited headroom 	
under the maximum total leverage ratio covenant in its bank credit agreement, 	
which steps down to 3.25x on Dec. 31, 2012. Covenant-calculated total leverage 	
was less than 3x as of March 31, 2012.	
	
The ratings also reflect our revised assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "vulnerable." Because of a series of execution challenges in its 	
businesses, Willbros' recent performance record has been worse than our 	
expectations. Willbros provides engineering, construction, maintenance, 	
life-cycle extension, and facilities development and operations services in 	
three markets: hydrocarbon infrastructure, including natural gas pipelines, 	
refining and processing plants (oil and gas); Canadian operations; and the 	
North American electric power transmission and distribution market (utility 	
transmission and distribution). 	
	
The ratings incorporate the inherent cyclicality of the E&C services sector in 	
which Willbros participates. Operating losses associated with the company's 	
current and previous operations illustrate the inherent risks associated with 	
projects in the E&C industry. Specifically, these risks include the 	
competitive nature of the industry, the economic and political risks in 	
Willbros' upstream markets, and the potential for cost overruns in the 	
execution of fixed-price contracts. However, in recent years, Willbros has 	
focused on managing risk by allocating resources to markets with high 	
risk-adjusted returns and maintaining a more-conservative contract portfolio. 	
We believe the company's long-term operating performance should benefit from 	
fundamentals supporting increased activity in some of Willbros' end markets.	
	
The company's backlog was $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, up slightly from 	
$2.2 billion at year-end 2011. The backlog has remained relatively flat over 	
the past year. Its adjusted EBITDA margins were about 6% as of March 31, 2012. 	
The cyclical nature of the company's end markets and thin margins can 	
significantly erode operating results during a downturn.	
	
We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." As of 	
March 31, 2012, its ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.5x and funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was about 21%. Our adjusted debt 	
calculation includes operating leases. Credit metrics have improved since the 	
July 2010 acquisition of InfrastruX Group Inc. as the company has used free 	
cash flow and the proceeds from asset sales to repay debt.	
	
Liquidity	
We view liquidity as "less than adequate." The company has limited headroom 	
under the maximum total leverage ratio covenant in its bank credit agreement, 	
which steps down to 3.25x as of Dec. 31, 2012. As of March 31, 2012, 	
covenant-calculated total leverage was 2.8x. We project sources of funds 	
should meet uses of funds in the next 12 months. We expect the company to 	
generate neutral to modestly positive free operating cash flow in 2012. 	
	
The company had about $49 million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of 	
the first quarter. As of March 31, 2012, Willbros had $59 million in 	
outstanding borrowings and $38 million in letters of credit outstanding under 	
its revolving credit facility which matures June 30, 2013. The $175 million 	
revolver is available for letters of credit and has a $150 million sublimit 	
for cash borrowings. As of March 31, 2012, Willbros was able to borrow up to 	
$25 million under the revolver plus any borrowings used to make payments on 	
the 6.5% senior convertible notes ($32 million due Dec. 15, 2012) and to make 	
the $59 million payment for the 2.75% convertible notes last year. However, 	
because the company achieved a covenant calculated maximum total leverage 	
ratio of less than 3x for the quarter ended March 31, the company can now 	
borrow up to $78 million under the revolver, provided that the pro forma 	
maximum total leverage ratio including any additional borrowings does not 	
exceed 3x. Additionally, the company's term loan, $140 million outstanding, 	
matures June 30, 2014.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the latest recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 	
report, to be published after this release on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Willbros' operating 	
performance does not continue to improve, increasing the likelihood that 	
Willbros will breach its leverage covenant. We could also lower the rating if 	
the company does not demonstrate a credible plan to refinance upcoming debt 	
maturities. We could, on the other hand, revise the outlook to stable if 	
operating performance continues to get better and the company improves its 	
financial flexibility, including adequate headroom under its financial 	
covenants, and appears to be on track to refinance its debt obligations.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Willbros Group Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Negative/--     B-/Watch Neg/--	
	
Willbros United States Holdings Inc.	
 Senior secured                         B-                 B-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                       3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

