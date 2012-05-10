TEXT-Fitch puts Avon's ratings on watch negative after Coty bid

May 10 - Fitch Ratings today placed the ratings of Avon Products, Inc., (Avon) and Avon Capital Corporation (Avon Capital) on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action follows Coty, Inc.'s (Coty) preliminary, non-binding offer to acquire Avon's outstanding shares. If the offer is accepted and is financed with significant amounts of debt the combined entity's credit protection measures would not be in the current rating category. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. In its letter to Avon's board, Coty increased its offer for Avon Products, Inc., (Avon) to approximately $10.7 billion from its previous offer of $10 billion made on April 2, 2012. The current offer is conditional on results of due diligence which Coty expects to complete by May 31, 2012. Avon has until the close of business on Monday, May 14, 2012 to respond to Coty's offer. The EBITDA multiple including Avon's $3.3 billion in gross debt would translate to approximately 11.2 times (x) for the latest twelve month period ended Mar 31, 2012. While it is low compared to the 15.0x Unilever paid for Alberto-Culver and the 18.0x Reckitt Benckiser paid for SSL International, Coty indicated that Avon's weak financial performance was factored in. Fitch has placed Avon's ratings on Rating Watch Negative pending the outcome of the discussions between the two entities. Avon, with $11 billion in revenues is far larger than Coty. Avon's senior unsecured debt is currently rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Coty had stated in its April 2 letter to Avon's board that it had $4.5 billion in net annual revenues and a 17% EBITDA margin (approximately $765 million versus Avon's $1.434 billion). At that time, there was indication that $9 billion in debt would be used in the transaction. Based on the assumption that the transaction might be financed with $9 billion in debt and $5 billion in equity, Fitch estimates that combined leverage would be in the 4.5x range. Interest rate coverage would likely be in the low-mid single-digit range even if all of the debt was swapped to floating-rate securities. Credit protection measures would be low for the combined company which would need to work through Avon's operational and legal issues along with integration. Therefore, an investment grade rating under these assumptions would not be likely. With the change of control and potential downgrade to non-investment grade Avon's unsecured notes are likely to be put back to the company. However, Fitch notes two positive items. First, Coty had previously stated its desire to keep the combined entities at investment grade. Second, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) is one of the equity financing sources. Berkshire has a history of supporting investment grade companies and typically is not involved in leveraging transactions, which Fitch views as a positive. Therefore, if Coty increases the equity investment portion significantly to the $8 billion range such that leverage is under 3x and/or in combination has a rapid and credible deleveraging plan, an investment grade rating could be possible. Fitch currently rates Avon as follows however both the ratings of Avon and Avon Capital are being placed on Rating Watch Negative: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Bank credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Commercial Paper 'F3'. Avon Capital Corporation with a guarantee from Avon is currently rated: --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Commercial Paper 'F3'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and