#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Beam's senior notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Beam Inc.'s 
(Beam's) $600 million proposed senior debt offer. The proceeds from the offering
will be used to fund the company's acquisition of the Pinnacle Vodka and Calico
Jack rum bands and other related assets for $605 million. 	
	
Fitch affirmed Beam's ratings following the company's acquisition announcement 	
on April 24, 2012. The ratings are as follows: 	
	
Beam Inc.	
	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';	
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. The company had $1.9 billion of debt at March 31, 	
2012.	
	
The senior unsecured notes are expected to be issued in two tranches and will 	
rank equal in right of payment to all of the company's other existing and future	
unsecured senior indebtedness. The notes will have a special redemption feature 	
where by the company has the option to redeem either or both series of the notes	
in the event that (i) the company does not consummate the acquisition on or 	
before Oct. 31, 2012, or (ii) the purchase agreement is terminated at any time 	
on or before such date. There is also a provision, among other things, for a 	
change of control with respect to a triggering event which would require the 	
company to make an offer for the notes upon a downgrade below investment grade 	
by each of the rating agencies.	
	
The acquisition of the Pinnacle Vodka and Calico Jack rum brands and other 	
related assets is expected to close during the second quarter of 2012. The 	
transaction multiple is 20 times (x) based on 2012 standalone EBITDA, implying 	
$30 million of EBITDA. Although the acquisition multiple is high, the Pinnacle 	
brand, including its flavored vodkas, complements Beam's product lines by adding	
a high growth premium Vodka to the portfolio. Furthermore, growth of dessert 	
flavor spirits has increased over the past few years and Pinnacle brands have 	
benefited from expansion of the category. Beam's competencies in developing and 	
managing flavors demonstrated by the success of its Skinnygirl product line will	
further enhance that growth. Besides Pinnacle's high growth potential Beam 	
anticipates that it could derive significant synergies by reducing production, 	
selling and packaging costs and more than doubling Pinnacle's EBITDA. 	
	
Pro forma leverage total debt to EBITDA is 3.4x, high for the current rating 	
category, compared to Fitch's estimate of 2.5x at March 31, 2012. Fitch forecast	
Beam's free cash flow (FCF) approaching $200 million annually over the next two 	
years and expects the company to use it to pay down a substantial portion of 	
maturing debt and restore its credit measures to pre-acquisition levels. Beam 	
has its 4% 219 million Euro notes maturing on Jan. 30, 2013 and 4.875% $181 	
million senior unsecured notes maturing on Dec. 1, 2013. 	
	
Ratings Rationale	
	
Beam's ratings are supported by its consistent and meaningful cash flow 	
generation. The spirits business generated a significant portion if not a 	
majority of the company's historical operating cash flow prior to the 2011 	
divestiture of its Golf business and the spin-off of its Home & Security 	
business. In 2011, Beam generated over $100 million in FCF, calculated as cash 	
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends. As mentioned 	
earlier, during the intermediate term, Fitch expects Beam to generate over $200 	
million of FCF on a normalized basis after capital expenditures are scaled back 	
to fund solely the spirits business asset base and cash costs of the separation 	
are cycled. 	
	
The ratings incorporate Fitch's understanding that Beam will engage in small 	
bolt-on acquisitions. Beam purchased Cooley Distillery, a maker of Irish whiskey	
brands Kilbeggan, Connemara, Tyrconnell and Greenore, for $95 million on Jan. 	
17, 2012. Beam also purchased Skinnygirl in early 2011. These acquisitions were 	
less than FCF and provide growth. Low calorie mixed drinks provide a platform 	
for health conscious consumers, and Irish whiskeys have experienced growth 	
similar to bourbon. However, large-bolt on acquisitions, similar to the Pinnacle	
transaction are likely to result in a ratings review. 	
	
Beam's ratings are further supported by its position as the fourth largest 	
premium spirits company in the world. Beam is the second largest premium spirits	
company in the U.S. (the world's most profitable spirits market) and Australia. 	
Australia is the second largest bourbon market, and Jim Beam is the largest 	
spirits brand in Australia. Beam's largest brands (over $100 million in sales) 	
include Jim Beam, Marker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club, Courvoisier, and 	
Teacher's. Beam's portfolio skews towards bourbons and whiskeys which Fitch 	
believes is a strength. Given the aging process and inventory investments 	
required, brown spirits are protected from value competition and new entrants 	
while vodka has been hit by both in recent years. Brown spirits also have grown 	
share in the past couple years. Spirits in general have grown share versus other	
alcoholic beverages, primarily versus beer.	
	
Ratings Triggers	
	
Beam's ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the near term given periodic 	
acquisitions that increases the company leverage beyond the rating category. 	
Furthermore, substantial debt reduction may make the company a more desirable 	
acquisition target. Beam's ratings would be negatively affected by large, debt 	
financed share repurchases and/or acquisitions which would drive leverage on a 	
total debt to EBITDA basis to the low 3x beyond an 18 - 24 month period of time.	
This is not expected by Fitch. Likewise, an acquisition bid from a well-funded 	
but leveraged potential acquirer would be credit negative. 	
	
Liquidity and Maturities	
	
Beam's liquidity at Mar. 31, 2012 was adequate with $89 million of cash and an 	
undrawn $750 million five year revolving credit facility which expires in 	
December 2016. The credit facility contains a minimum consolidated interest 	
coverage ratio of 3.0x. The company has meaningful room under the covenant as 	
EBITDA to gross interest was 6.4x for the year ended 2011. The facility also 	
requires maximum debt capitalization of 55%, under which Beam also has an 	
adequate cushion. Beam is expected to maintain its liquidity position given its 	
FCF generation which is estimated to be in excess of $200 million on a 	
normalized basis. Beam's maturity schedule is manageable with none in 2012, $470	
million in 2013, $326 million in 2014, none in 2015, and $400 million in 2016. 	
As mentioned previously, Fitch expects Beam to pay down a significant portion of	
the 2013 maturities with FCF. 	
	
Recent Operating Performance and Credit Statistics	
	
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 net sales increased 1.9% to $533.8 	
million. Comparable net sales increased 13% after adjusting for onetime items 	
that benefited the first quarter of prior year net sales. Volume and 	
price/product mix contributed 10% and 3%, respectively. Higher demand for the 	
company's bourbon brands and the timing of new product launches drove volume 	
growth. Operating income excluding restructuring charges and separation costs 	
increased 8.2% to $133.4 million mainly due to strong volume. First quarter of 	
2012 performance was better than Fitch had anticipated.	
	
For the year ended 2011, Beam had total debt to operating EBITDA of 2.6x versus 	
3.7x for 2010. The year over year is not very comparable given the dramatic 	
changes in the company's operations and capital structure, but they are 	
illustrative of Beam's management targeting a 'solid, investment grade' rating. 	
Beam's interest coverage improved to 6.4x from 5.2x on an operating EBITDA to 	
gross interest basis over the comparison period. Beam's funds from operations 	
(FFO) adjusted leverage decreased to 2.8x from 4.2x over the same time period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
