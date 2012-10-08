FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Insight Pharmaceuticals debt rating to 'B'
October 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Insight Pharmaceuticals debt rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based marketer and provider of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer 
healthcare products Insight Pharmaceuticals is refinancing its credit 
facility, which will shift a portion of second-lien debt to first-lien debt 
and decrease pricing on the first-lien.
     -- We are lowering our issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien 
credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+', to reflect reduced recovery prospects for 
first-lien secured lenders.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating, and maintaining our 
negative outlook.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for continuing 
underperformance from a significant part of the company's business to cause 
credit ratios to materially weaken during 2013.

Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on Trevose, Pa.-based Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC. The outlook 
is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue-level ratings on Insight's $20 million 
first-lien revolving credit facility due 2016 and its upsized $290 million 
first-lien senior secured term loan facility due 2016 to 'B' from 'B+'. We 
lowered our recovery ratings to '3' from '2', which indicates our expectation 
for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for first-lien lenders in the event of a 
payment default. We do not rate the company's second-lien senior secured term 
loan due 2017.

Rationale
The rating action reflects Standard & Poor's analysis that the increased size 
of Insight Pharmaceuticals' first-lien secured debt reduces the recovery 
prospects for these lenders in a simulated default scenario to between 50% and 
70% from between 70% and 90%. The company is increasing its first-lien secured 
term loan to $290 million (from about $250 million outstanding) and reducing 
its second-lien secured term loan to $112 million (from about $145 million 
outstanding). Total debt modestly increases in order to cover estimated fees 
and expenses.

The ratings on Insight reflect our view that the company's business risk 
profile will remain "vulnerable," principally because its recently acquired 
brands have not performed up to expectations, and continuing underperformance 
could hurt credit ratios. We believe competitive pressures from both branded 
and private label competition is a credible risk to a potential rebound in 
sales of these brands. Our assessment continues to recognize the company's 
continuing narrow business focus within the OTC consumer healthcare products 
segment, brand concentration with Monistat and e.p.t., and ongoing lack of 
international diversity. The ratings also reflect our expectation for the 
company's financial risk profile to remain "highly leveraged" as a result of 
its high debt burden relative to its size, and its aggressive financial 
policies stemming from its financial sponsor ownership. We continue to 
forecast Insight will maintain financial ratios indicative of a "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile through at least the end of 2013, including:

     -- Adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 6x in 2012 and about 5.3x in 
2013. Adjusted total debt above 5x is indicative of a highly leveraged 
financial risk profile;
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 5% and 6% through 
the end of 2013. FFO to total debt below 12% is indicative of a highly 
leveraged financial risk profile; and
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest will reach 2x in 2012 and 2.3x in 2013, 
which is improved from our prior forecast of between 1.8x and 1.9x prior to 
this transaction. We believe coverage is still thin, though the improvement to 
2x is notable.

We characterize Insight's financial policy as aggressive because of its 
acquisition-oriented strategy and significant debt burden, despite equity 
contributions from the company's financial sponsors to partially fund some of 
its acquisitions. We believe Insight will remain opportunistic with 
acquisitions, but we have not incorporated specific acquisitions in our 
base-case forecast. We believe potential acquisitions will be smaller than 
recent acquisitions, and will not result in a meaningful change in financial 
ratios after accounting for financing and EBITDA contribution.

Standard & Poor's economists believe the risk of another U.S. recession during 
the next 12 months is between 20% and 25%. We expect GDP growth of just 2.2% 
this year and only 1.8% in 2013, consumer spending growth of between 2.0% and 
2.3% per year through 2013, and the unemployment rate remaining at or above 8% 
through late 2013 (see "U.S. Economic Forecast: He's Buying A Stairway To 
Heaven," published Sept. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Considering these 
economic forecast items, our base-case forecast for the company's operating 
performance over the next two years is as follows:

     -- Revenue growth of about 66% in 2012, largely due to the contribution 
from brands acquired in late 2011. Revenue growth of about 6% in 2013, as the 
company heavily invests in advertising and promotion costs to increase demand. 
Actual performance could deviate from our forecast if performance from 
Monistat and, to a lesser extent, e.p.t. exceed or miss our expectations. The 
success (or lack of success) of the company's advertising and promotion 
strategies will largely determine actual growth. We believe missing our 
revenue forecast could result in adjusted total debt to EBITDA reaching the 
mid-6x area, while exceeding our revenue forecast could result in adjusted 
total debt to EBITDA approaching 5x.
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin of between 36% and 37% through 2013. Recent 
margin improvement following the acquisitions is sustained but further 
improvement is limited, given the need to reinvest in advertising, promotion, 
and research and development. The company's cost structure is highly flexible, 
with overall performance highly dependent on the execution of successful 
advertising and promotion plans.
     -- We forecast cumulative free cash flow of nearly $40 million during 
2012 and 2013, up from our prior forecast of more than $30 million during 2012 
and 2013, owing to the interest savings from the refinancing. Our forecast 
incorporates our estimates for modest capital expenditures and for manageable 
working capital growth.  
     -- Debt reduction is limited to scheduled quarterly amortization, annual 
amortization under the excess free cash flow sweep provision, and contingent 
consideration based on the performance of Monistat.
 
Insight has a narrow business focus, and its participation in the highly 
competitive OTC consumer healthcare products segment is a risk factor. The 
company competes with much larger and better capitalized companies with 
greater resources for product development and marketing (including Church & 
Dwight, Bayer, and Novartis), as well as peers such as Prestige Brands. The 
company benefits from well-established brands (including Monistat, e.p.t., 
Nix, and Sucrets) in niche markets.

The company's diversity is weak, from a geographic, business, and brand 
perspective. Insight has no revenue outside North America. The business is 
narrowly focused on the OTC consumer healthcare products market. Brand 
concentration is also a risk factor, with Monistat and e.p.t. accounting for 
between 65% and 70% of net sales. We estimate these brands, in addition to Nix 
and Sucrets, account for nearly 80% of net sales. There is also some customer 
concentration, though the company's channel diversity somewhat offsets this 
risk factor.

The company's recently acquired Monistat (mid-2011) and e.p.t. (early-2011) 
brands have not performed up to expectations during 2012. According to the 
company, these brands were losing market share prior to the acquisition, 
largely because of the prior owner's underinvestment in their growth. While 
some of the most recent underperformance may be attributable to sales taking 
longer than expected to respond to advertising and promotion efforts, we 
believe at least part of the reason is increased competitive pressures, 
notably from private label products and increased promotional activity from 
branded products. If underperformance continues over the next year, it will 
likely be from increased competitive pressures rather than from a delayed 
response to advertising and promotion. In this case, we believe there will be 
a material adverse impact to financial performance, which will likely prompt a 
downgrade.

We believe Insight has relatively good operating efficiency, focusing on the 
marketing and development of its brands, while outsourcing the manufacturing 
to third parties. The company works with a fairly broad group of contract 
manufacturers, which should help avoid supply disruptions and supplier pricing 
pressure.

Liquidity
We continue to assess the company's liquidity profile as "adequate." Our view 
on liquidity includes the following expectations and factors:

     -- Liquidity sources will cover expected uses by more than 1.2x over the 
next year.
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 
declined by 15% from current levels.
     -- The company would remain in compliance with its financial maintenance 
covenants, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. The 
company's credit facilities contain various financial covenants, including a 
maximum leverage ratio and minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio. We forecast 
cushion under these covenants to remain above 15% during the next 12 months.
     -- Liquidity sources include a $20 million revolving credit facility due 
2016. We forecast usage under this facility to be modest over the next 12 
months.

We forecast cumulative free cash flow of nearly $40 million during 2012 and 
2013, up from our prior forecast of more than $30 million during 2012 and 
2013, owing to the interest savings from the refinancing. Our forecast 
incorporates our estimates for modest capital expenditures and for manageable 
working capital growth. Capital expenditure requirements are modest given the 
company's outsourced business model and working capital requirements are 
manageable. Insight is maintaining restricted cash on its balance sheet to 
cover a portion of the expected payment. Required amortization under the 
credit facilities is modest, with the first-lien term loan due 2016 and the 
second-lien term loan due 2017.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Insight 
Pharmaceuticals LLC, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.

Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the potential for continuing 
underperformance from Monistat and e.p.t., a significant part of the company's 
business, to cause material credit ratio deterioration during 2013. We could 
lower the ratings if EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.5x or if its 
covenant cushion approaches 10%. We calculate 2012 revenue growth of 25% with 
an adjusted EBITDA margin below 36% would be necessary for EBITDA interest 
coverage to fall below 1.5x. EBITDA would have to decline by more than 10% 
from recent levels for covenant cushion to approach 10%. This would likely 
result from even further underperformance from the Monistat brand in the 
second half of 2012 and into the first half of 2013.

We could revise the outlook to stable if sales from Monistat and e.p.t. 
rebound in the second half of 2012 and into 2013, causing credit measures to 
exceed our current expectations, specifically if the company is able to 
sustain EBITDA interest coverage above 2x and adjusted debt to EBITDA near 5x. 
We calculate 2012 revenue growth of between 90% and 95% with an adjusted 
EBITDA margin of between 36% and 37% is necessary for EBITDA interest coverage 
to comfortably exceed 2x and adjusted debt to EBITDA to approach 5x. This 
performance would likely result from a rebound in the Monistat brand and, to a 
lesser extent, in the e.p.t. brand. A sustainable rebound could also cause us 
to upwardly revise our business risk assessment to "weak" from "vulnerable."

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC
 Corporate credit rating              B/Negative/--

Ratings Lowered
                                      To           From
Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC
 Senior secured 
  $290 mil. first-lien term loan      B            B+
    Recovery rating                   3            2
  $20 mil. first-lien revolver        B            B+
    Recovery rating                   3            2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
