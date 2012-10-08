FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Region of Ile-de-France ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We have revised upward our estimate of the Region of Ile-de-France's 
deficits after capital accounts until 2014.
     -- We are revising down to 'aa+' from 'aaa' our assessment of 
Ile-de-France's indicative credit level. 
     -- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on 
Ile-de-France.
     -- The long-term rating now reflects the intrinsic creditworthiness of 
the region and is no longer capped by the rating on the Republic of France.
     -- The negative outlook continues to reflect that on the Republic of 
France.

Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+' 
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the French Region of 
Ile-de-France. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA+' long-term issue rating on the region's 
EUR4 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) program and our 'A-1+' short-term 
issue rating on its EUR1 billion French commercial paper (CP) program.

Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" 
institutional framework for French regions, Ile-de-France's "very positive" 
financial management, and its wealthy, diversified, and resilient economy in 
an international context, as our criteria define these terms. We also factor 
into the ratings the region's "very positive" liquidity position and its very 
low contingent liabilities. 

The ratings are constrained by what we view as the region's limited revenue 
flexibility and our estimates for higher deficits after capital accounts until 
2014 compared with those under our 2011 base-case scenario. Given these 
higher-than-expected deficits, the long-term rating now reflects the intrinsic 
creditworthiness of the region rather than a sovereign rating cap.

We measure the region's intrinsic creditworthiness, by our assessment of its 
indicative credit level, which we have revised down to 'aa+' from 'aaa'. The 
ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of 
a local and regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no 
sovereign rating cap. Since the 'aa+' ICL is at the same level as the 
long-term rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+), we 
no longer apply a sovereign rating cap on the long-term rating. 

Standard & Poor's views Ile-de-France's financial management as very positive. 
We believe the region has clear financial targets, realistic and detailed 
financial planning, prudent and sophisticated debt and liquidity management, 
and a strong ability to control operating expenditure. However, we believe 
that Ile-de-France's ability to meet its debt targets has lessened slightly. 

Under our current base-case scenario, we anticipate that Ile-de-France will 
post deficits after capital accounts of around 8% of total revenues over 
2012-2014, versus our base-case estimate in 2011 of deficits at less than 5% 
of total revenues. We consider that the region's strong ability to rein in 
operating expenditure will be slightly weaker than we previously expected. We 
now anticipate a slightly larger increase in operating expenditure, by a 
still-low 1.6% per year, compared with 1% annually in our 2011 base case. 
Coupled with lower-than-expected growth of operating revenues due to the 
increasingly unfavorable economic context, we now anticipate an operating 
balance of 23% of operating revenues by 2014, which is high in an 
international context. This is in line with our 2011 downside scenario but 
markedly lower than the 27% we had anticipated under our base case. In 
addition to the likely lower operating balance, we forecast slightly higher 
capital expenditure of EUR1.63 billion, compared with EUR1.61 billion in our
2011 
base case.  

Though remaining moderate, we now consider that Ile-de-France's tax-supported 
debt will exceed 60% of consolidated operating revenues by 2013, and reach 67% 
of consolidated operating revenues in 2014. 

If Ile-de-France's operating balance decreases to below 20% of operating 
revenues by 2014, as we estimate under our downside scenario, we could revise 
down the region's ICL and, ultimately, its long-term rating. Such a decrease 
would likely weaken our view of its financial management and could translate 
into larger deficits after capital accounts of more than 10% of total 
revenues. We believe, however, that this scenario is unlikely at this stage. 

Liquidity 
We view Ile-de-France's liquidity position as very positive under our 
criteria, thanks to the region's strong access to external liquidity and a 
positive debt coverage ratio. In our view, the region's liquidity also 
benefits from predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers 
and tax proceeds. 

We expect the region's debt service coverage to remain solid, with average 
adjusted cash and liquid assets over the next 12 months, and its available 
drawings on its revolving lines and possible liquidity lines to account for 
more than 120% of its next 12 months' debt service.

Moreover, we consider that Ile-de-France has strong access to liquidity, 
chiefly through its EUR4 billion EMTN program and its EUR1 billion French CP 
program, and in the context of France's strong banking sector. Under its 
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, Standard & 
Poor's ranks France in BICRA group '2'. BICRA scores range from '1' to '10', 
with the lowest-risk banking systems in group '1' and the highest-risk in 
group '10'.

We also believe that at any time the amount available under the committed bank 
lines will cover 100% of Ile-de-France's CP outstanding.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of France. We cap the 
outlook on French LRGs that are rated at the same level as the Republic of 
France based on the outlook on the sovereign.

If we were to downgrade France, we would take the same action on the 
Ile-de-France. Conversely, if we revise our outlook on France to stable, we 
would also revise the outlook on Ile-de-France to stable.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology and Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. 
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their 
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009
     -- Institutional Framework Assessments For International Local And 
Regional Governments, Dec. 19, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Ile-de-France (Region of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AA+/Negative/A-1+  
 Senior Unsecured                       AA+                
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

