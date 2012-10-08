FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts U.K.'s Formula One 'B+' rating on watch negative
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts U.K.'s Formula One 'B+' rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Alpha Topco Ltd., the parent of the U.K. group (Formula One) 
responsible for the promotion of the Formula One World Championship (F1) and 
exploitation of the sport's commercial rights, plans to raise $1 billion 
through the issuance of private subordinated debt, and has launched a process 
to amend and extend its current senior secured facilities. The new issuance 
would be used to fund a distribution to Delta Topco and its shareholders.
     -- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term rating on Formula One, and 
all related issue ratings, on CreditWatch negative. 
     -- The CreditWatch placement mainly reflects our view that Formula One's 
adjusted gross leverage is likely to be significantly and persistently higher 
than current levels over the next two years following the issuance of the new 
subordinated debt.

Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with 
negative implications its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Alpha 
Topco Ltd., the parent of the U.K. group (Formula One) responsible for the 
promotion of the Formula One World Championship and exploitation of the 
sport's commercial rights.

We also placed our 'BB-' issue rating on Formula One's existing senior secured 
facilities on CreditWatch negative.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, if Formula One is successful 
in obtaining existing lenders' consent for the requested amendments and 
raising the planned $1 billion subordinated debt, this will result in 
significantly and durably higher leverage for the group. We now expect gross 
adjusted leverage to jump to about 14x--or about 6x excluding shareholder 
loans--at year-end 2012, pro forma for the transaction, versus our previous 
expectations of about 12x (or low 4x excluding shareholder loans). We view the 
group's shareholder loans, which are stapled to equity, as debt-like 
obligations.  

In addition, the transaction will add about $93 million of additional interest 
burden annually, or an increase of about 64% when compared with the current 
capital structure. This will substantially reduce interest coverage--excluding 
accruing interest from shareholder loans--and free cash flow generation under 
the proposed new capital structure, as well as somewhat slow debt reduction 
through the cash flow sweep mechanism. We anticipate adjusted EBITDA interest 
coverage to be just under 2x pro forma for the new debt and excluding 
shareholder loans, compared with just over 3x under the current capital 
structure. 

We believe, however, that despite potentially significantly weaker metrics 
post transaction, the group's high contract backlog of over $7 billion should 
provide some visibility and stability to the proposed capital structure. 

Formula One's decision to releverage the group, which signals a more 
aggressive financial policy than we expected, comes a few months after it 
temporarily shelved its IPO plans in July 2012 in the face of unfavorable and 
uncertain equity markets. The subordinated debt issuance proceeds will be used 
for a distribution to the group's shareholders before the end of the year. The 
group also plans to distribute an additional $332 million, although it has 
until the end of 2013 to do so, as part of a previous amend and extend 
process, which had allowed a total $1.060 billion dividend distribution under 
the current capital structure, of which only $728 million had been distributed 
to date.

We understand that the new amend and extend process, in addition to allowing 
the new subordinated debt issuance and ensuing dividend distribution, will 
allow the group to extend its senior secured term loan B and C facilities by 
two and one years, respectively, to 2019. The group also proposed to extend 
its $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) by two years until 2019. Under 
the proposed amendments, the group plans to increase the term loan B size to 
about $1.889 billion, versus about $1.383 billion currently, and to reduce its 
term loan C facility to $300 million versus about $818 million currently. 
However, the total amount of proposed senior secured facilities broadly 
remains at the existing level.

The current rating remains mainly constrained by our view of the group's 
financial risk profile as highly leveraged, primarily owing to the group's 
high adjusted leverage.

This is partly mitigated by Formula One's business risk profile, which we 
consider to be satisfactory. 

Liquidity
We view Formula One's liquidity as adequate, under our criteria, when 
assessing the proposed capital structure after amendment of the senior secured 
facilities and issuance of the new $1 billion subordinated debt.

Supporting our assessment of adequate liquidity, we believe that liquidity 
sources should exceed by 1.2x all liquidity uses over the next 24 months. In 
particular, the group's liquidity should benefit from:

     -- Cash and cash equivalents of about $365 million pre-transaction, which 
we expect to decline to about $330 million just after the transaction, unless 
the additional $332 million gets distributed at the same time as the $1 
billion dividend. Under this scenario, the 2012 ratio of liquidity sources to 
uses would still exceed 1.2x in 2012 and 1x in 2013.
     -- An undrawn $70 million RCF with no clean down provision. 
     -- About $300 million of cumulative free cash flows in 2012 and 2013, 
thanks to low tax payments, and very low capital requirements. 
     -- About $1.3 billion of dividend distributions between 2012 and 2013
     -- Modest mandatory debt amortization of about $22 million in 2013 and 
thereafter until 2019.
     -- Adequate headroom under financial covenants under the proposed amend 
and extend over the next few years. 

The two-year extension requested for the proposed facilities, while positive, 
is not a material element of liquidity at this point.

Recovery analysis  
For the purpose of simplicity, we assume in our recovery analysis that Formula 
One will receive 100% consent from its lenders and that the allocation between 
the two term loans and their maturities will be as proposed under the 
amendment requested by Formula One. If the allocation between term loans was 
to be different, we would review our analysis, but would not anticipate any 
changes in our recovery ratings on the senior secured facilities.

The issue rating on the $70 million senior secured RCF, the proposed amended 
$1,889 million term loan B, both due in April 2019, and proposed amended $300 
million term loan C, due in September 2019, is 'BB-'. The recovery rating on 
this debt is '2', indicating Standard & Poor's expectation of substantial 
(70%-90%) recovery for senior lenders in the event of a payment default.

Our recovery and issue ratings are underpinned by our valuation of Formula One 
as a going concern, based on a combination of its very high brand recognition, 
the contracted nature of its revenues, its variable cost structure, and our 
view of the relatively creditor friendly jurisdiction in the U.K. This is 
tempered by Formula One's sensitivity to the global economy during contract 
renewal periods and, specifically, the exclusion of the 100-year agreement 
with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) under which Formula 
One has the exclusive commercial rights to F1 and the other commercial 
contracts from the security package. 

We understand that if Formula One declared bankruptcy, the 100-year agreement 
would cease and the rights would go back to the FIA. Under a liquidation 
approach, the recovery prospects for the various debtholders would be 
negligible.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our 
simulated default scenario contemplates a sharp decline in EBITDA, which is 
unlikely to occur over the next few years given our current view of Formula 
One's business and debt structure. However, under our default scenario, a 
decline of this magnitude would likely stem from a widespread loss of demand 
for F1 motorsports racing and a prolonged economic downturn, leading to 
substantially lower viewership and event attendance. This, in turn, would 
likely result in unfavorable renewals of contracts in TV broadcasting, race 
promotion, and advertising. This scenario would lead to a default in 2017, 
with EBITDA declining to $325 million.

Formula One is headquartered and registered in the U.K, which we see as the 
group's center of main interests. We consider the U.K. to be a relatively 
creditor-friendly jurisdiction with regard to insolvency proceedings.

For more details, see "COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On 
Standard & Poor's Recovery Ratings," published July 8, 2008, and "Debt 
Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In The U.K.," published June 
25, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Under these assumptions we calculate an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, 
equivalent to 6.5x EBITDA, at the simulated point of default. 

In order to determine recovery prospects, we then deduct $105 million of 
priority liabilities, which mostly comprise enforcement costs. This leaves a 
net enterprise value of about $2.0 billion available to debtholders. We expect 
the senior secured debt to amount to $2.3 billion (including six months of 
prepetition interest), which in turn would leave sufficient value for the 
senior secured debtholders to achieve debt coverage of 70%-90%, translating 
into a recovery rating of '2'.

CreditWatch 
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch negative placement upon completion and 
funding of the $1 billion subordinated debt and amended facilities, which we 
understand could take place over the next few weeks. 

If the group is successful in obtaining the requested amendments and raising 
the additional debt, we could lower the corporate credit rating and issue 
ratings by one notch. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, 
April 4, 2006

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Formula One
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Stable/--

Delta 2
 Senior Secured
  US$70 mil fltg rate RCF due           BB-/Watch Neg      BB- 
  04/28/2019 bank ln                    
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$1.889 bil fltg rate Term Loan B    BB-/Watch Neg      BB- 
  bank ln due 04/30/2019                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$300 mil Term Loan C bank ln due    BB-/Watch Neg      BB- 
  09/30/2019                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
